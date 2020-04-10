During its March meeting, Carteret County Retired School Personnel honored Julia Thorn as its Top Volunteer in Community Service for 2019, according to a recent press release.
Ms. Thorn received a Certificate of Service in recognition of her work in education and other qualifying volunteer areas. She accumulated 1,656 hours helping with education activities, plus 82.5 hours in the “other” category for a total of 1,738.5 hours.
Although education activities were her primary concern, Ms. Thorn also attended various political meetings in the county. She donated when the Red Cross Blood Drive was in town. She helped at opening ceremonies for the Domestic Violence Women’s Shelter too. She even managed to visit shut-ins when time allowed.
The local group as a unit reported a total of 5,687.5 volunteer hours, 2,567 of which were in education and 3,120.5 in “other.” The state-level branch of the organization strongly encourages members to volunteer in their communities. In doing so, they save the state thousands of dollars while improving the places they call home.
