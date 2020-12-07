Deadline nears for virtual Gingerbread House Contest

NEW BERN — No matter what the year 2020 has turned up, building a gingerbread house is still just plain fun!
The New Bern Historical Society is inviting those interested to indulge in good old-fashioned holiday cheer by building a gingerbread house, then enter it in the fourth annual contest simply by sending in photos and sharing the spirit.
Like many events in 2020, the Gingerbread House Contest is also different. It is simpler, and it will be online. There are no fees, no forms and few rules. To find those details and rules to follow, go to www.GingerbreadNewBern.com. Entrants will be asked to send in their photos and information by Saturday, Dec. 12, and the society will post all entries online on their Facebook Group Gingerbread New Bern. All the images will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 13, and everyone will be invited to see all the creations online and bring together virtually a host of holiday smiles.
Two prizes will be presented, one selected by the judges, and the other will go to the entry with the most online votes – the People’s Choice.
For more information go to www.GingerbreadNewBern.com or call 252-638-8558.
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.
For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go online at www.NewBernHistorical.org or visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
