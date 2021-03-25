CHERRY POINT — The Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Tax Center is once again offering tax filing services to all service members, retirees and their families free of charge.
The tax center has thus far served over 500 customers and their families since opening its doors Jan. 25.
“The motto for this year is ‘efficiency in the process, accuracy in the product,’” said 1st Lt. Tyler Pittman, officer in charge for the Cherry Point Tax Center.
Pittman stated his team of Marines has gone to great lengths to make the tax center function as smoothly as possible and provide customers with the best possible services. Every Marine on the staff has completed the official advanced and military Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) certification from the Internal Revenue Service for tax filing services.
The tax center staff is equipped to handle the diverse situations and scenarios common to their recurring clientele. Such examples include multi-state tax filing requirements, state tax income exemptions and exceptional rental situations. Both virtual and in-person appointments are available for tax services. The center also accepts walk-in customers.
COVID mitigation measures are followed within the center, which include face coverings, social distancing and frequent sanitizing of traffic areas.
For more information on the Cherry Point Tax Center, visit https://www.mcieast.marines.mil/Staff-Offices/Legal-Services-Support-Section-East/LegalServices-Support-Team-Cherry-Point/Tax-Center/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.