Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate National Day of Service

MOREHEAD CITY — The Fort Hancock Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the organization’s 130th anniversary with the National Day of Service Oct. 11.
The chapter delivered baked goods and fruit to law enforcement agencies in Carteret County Oct. 12. The group delivered to police and fire departments in Atlantic Beach, Beaufort, Cape Carteret, Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Morehead City and Newport, as well as the County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a release, each agency was given a thank you card and DAR table tents for display.
The National Society DAR was established in 1890 as a service organization and has more than 185,000 members.
The Fort Hancock Chapter was established in 2017 and has 34 members. For more information on joining, email morehead.city.dar@gmail.com.
