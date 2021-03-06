PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Pine Knoll Shores Women’s Club has gained three new members amid not gathering because of COVID-19 concerns, and it is hopeful that a March meeting can be held.
Meetings are normally held on the fourth Friday of each month at 10 a.m.
With gathering not being an option just now, the club has decided to send some cheer with notes and phone calls.
“With a more detailed and purposeful expression from a handwritten note, we can have a greater connection in the community of Pine Knoll Shores,” said club publicist Gracie Bender. “A couple of our members are facing very challenging medical situations. We send cards in hopes that while we cannot meet, we can convey our thoughts of hope and cheer with ink and paper, and of course, by email and telephone. A text at just the right moment also has a way of lifting someone’s spirits.”
On an ongoing basis and practicing safe social distancing, members enrich their lives through book clubs. They currently have three book clubs: Beach Book Club, Between the Book Ends and Lit Witts. The book clubs meet at different locations and times, and they have selected different books.
“When the next meeting is called, we hope to have one of our own members share with us her personal experiences,” noted Bender. “Martha Edwards has told us she will present stories about her ‘deep history in Pine Knoll Shores.’”
For those ladies who are not PKSWC members but would like to join, any woman who lives or works in Pine Knoll Shores or on Bogue Banks or any surrounding community who is not served by another women’s club can join. As noted earlier, meetings are normally held on the fourth Friday of each month at 10 a.m., but these are certainly not normal times. If the situation with the pandemic has improved and the weather is agreeable, it is hopeful a March meeting can be held. For the latest info, check the club’s Facebook page.
