Wildlife Resources Commission offers online fly fishing classes

FAYETTEVILLE — N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission staff in Fayetteville is making several fly fishing classes available to participants in Carteret County and beyond through online courses.
The WRC announced Jan. 29 its Pechmann Fishing Education Center is offering a variety of free fishing classes for all ages and skill levels. WRC staff and trained volunteers are leading the courses, and a state fishing license isn’t required to take any classes, but pre-registration is necessary.
Registration is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann or by calling 910-868-5003.
The next available course being offered is a fly-tying forum, scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. The forum description says this WRC online forum takes place on the fourth Thursday of each month.
“The fly-tying forum provides tiers with an opportunity to increase their skills,” the WRC said. “Open to fly-tiers of all skill levels, the fly patterns change each month as a way to encourage learning various new tying techniques and development of tying skills.”
The February forum will focus on how to tie a scud and sowbug pattern, Charlie Craven’s Scud and the Ray Charles sowbug. The commission said these subsurfacer patterns work excellently in waters where these bugs are present.
“Participants registered for this program will be responsible for supplying their own materials, or picking them up at the Pechmann Center’s drop box,” the WRC said.
A list of materials needed is available at ncwildlife.org/Learning/Education-Centers/Pechmann/Event-Registration/EventId/4485/e/virtual-fly-tying-forum-february-25th-2021-25-feb-2021.
The third online course offered is Entomology for Anglers, scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 12. The WRC said in the course description one of the biggest keys to becoming a successful fly angler is knowing how to select a fly that accurately resembles available food sources for fish.
“Join the staff of the Peachmann Fishing Education Center for this introductory aquatic entomology program,” the commission said. “Topics include basic insect morphology, aquatic adaptations, collection techniques, specimen identification, the life history of the aquatic insects and the fly patterns that imitate them.”
Last but not least, the March Virtual Fly-tying Forum is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25. This forum will focus on how to tie two smallmouth bass patterns, including the clouser crayfish and mighty might hellgrammite.
A list of necessary materials is available at ncwildlife.org/Learning/Education-Centers/Pechmann/Event-Registration/EventId/4488/e/virtual-fly-tying-forum-march-25th-2021-25-mar-2021.
