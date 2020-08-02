Hubie Tolson brings excitement from above

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
CARTERET COUNTY — “It’s a bird... It’s a Plane... It’s Superman.” No, it’s not a bird... Yes, it is a plane... No, it’s not Superman. It’s New Bern native Hubie Tolson, an aerobatic pilot flying over the shoals of Carrot Island near Beaufort on a calm, sunny Friday afternoon in July.
Tourist and residents alike stopped on the sidewalks and streets to look up into the sky. Some store workers even came out to see what had stopped Beaufort for a few minutes.
In U.S. Nationals Unlimited Competition, Hubie won the silver medal in 2006, the gold medal in 2007 and bronze in 2008. He is most proud of earning positions on the United States Aerobatic Team where he represented the United States in world competition, placing 5th in the world in the Airshow Freestyle Competition. Hubie competed for over 30 years and is now retired from competition, but still performs in air shows, including the MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, which won Air Show of the Year for all of the USA in 2018.
Hubie has performed in Romania, South Korea, England, Spain, Brazil, China and the UAE, to name a few. He flies the Russian Sukhoi, a single-seat composite aerobatic airplane designed with one purpose - aerobatic competitions and air show displays. His flying is meant to look edgy and dangerous, while actually safe, controlled and respectful of those on the ground. Every maneuver is carefully planned, controlled and practiced numerous times. In 40 years of flying and performing, Hubie hasn’t had an incident or accident. Hubie says that performing does not give him an adrenaline rush because every maneuver is carefully calculated and completely predictable.
To get his plane from Beaufort to other parts of the world, he has two Russian mechanics who disassemble and pack it into a sea shipping container along with spare parts for virtually any circumstance. At the destination they reassemble the plane, so it is ready to fly when Hubie arrives for the show. The mechanics are also super-talented pilots and members of the Russian National Aerobatic Team who Hubie competed against for many years. They serve as back-up pilots in international air shows if Hubie is unable to perform. Air shows in China and South Korea, both of which Hubie has visited three times, routinely have over 500,000 spectators in a single day. He is the only American who has performed in air shows in South Korea and Romania.
Hubie is approved by the FAA for aerobatic training in New Bern, Beaufort and two other Eastern North Carolina locations. MCAS Cherry Point monitors him on radar while he is in the air training, and deconflicts passing air traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.