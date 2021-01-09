NEW BERN — The New Bern area USCG Auxiliary flotilla will hold its first safe boating class of the season Saturday, Jan. 30 virtually via ZOOM from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Neuse and Pamlico river basins, the Intracoastal Waterway and Outer Banks are very popular boating areas. For new or experienced area boaters, the Coast Guard Auxiliary in New Bern offers a three-hour “basics” course on navigating these local waters Subjects covered include locations and features of popular anchorages, marinas, using a chart or GPS on local waters, aids to navigation (buoys), new locations for boating adventure, including the Intracoastal Waterway, the Outer Banks and Cape Lookout.
The course is taught by Certified USCG Auxiliary instructors and costs $10, which includes access to reference materials such as charts, local information and tips for safe boating. An adequate connectivity to support the use of Zoom is needed. A computer with video and microphone is recommended. Cell phones are not.
For more information and to register for the class, which is required, contact Bob Manning atmanningbob @suddenlink.net or call 252-474-4222.
