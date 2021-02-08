MOREHEAD CITY — February may be the shortest month of the year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do in the lawn and garden to pass the time. While out in the garden don’t forget to stop and smell the flowers. Not all flowers are fragrant, but some of the most fragrant flowers bloom in February.
Trees and shrubs
Camelia plants don’t often have much fragrance to speak of, but the plants are usually loaded with flowers. When the weather is warm enough for bees to fly, you may find one or two visiting a camelia flower to collect pollen and nectar.
A couple of fragrant flowers that may be blooming in February include winter daphne (Daphne odora) and paperbush plant (Edgeworthia chrysantha). Both of these plants can be smelled quite easily when the flowers are open. Clipping one flower cluster and bringing it into the house can spread the fragrance over the entire room. The flowers on both of these plants are tiny, but they make themselves known through the perfume they wear.
February is usually a great month to get out and prune trees and shrubs. A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is, if the plant flowers in the spring like azalea or forsythia, wait until after the flowers to prune the plant back.
If pruning is on the list of garden chores, remember to only remove about 1/3 of the plant to keep the plant healthy. Crossing branches or branches that are dead, dying or diseased should be the first ones removed.
Roses are a different story. They do best when they are rejuvenated every year by removing the oldest canes to the ground and leaving the 1-to-3 year-old canes cut back to 12 to 18 inches depending on the type of rose.
Edibles
Fruit trees, blueberries, and grapevines can also be pruned this time of year. A key to pruning most fruit trees, grapes and berries is air circulation. Good air circulation is key to reducing the likelihood of fungal diseases on the fruit.
This is also a good month to get started in the vegetable garden. If you love fresh garden peas, not the ones in the can, now is the time to plant some in the garden. There are varieties that grow on a trellis and others that grow like a bush without a trellis. Be sure to select the right one.
Other crops to plant now include arugula, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cilantro, collards, kale, kohlrabi, leeks, lettuce, onions, parsley, parsnips, garden peas, potatoes, radishes, rutabagas, spinach, swiss chard and turnips. Some of these, like lettuce, can be planted in a container that can be brought indoors on nights when there is a frost expected, or a row cover can be used to protect the tender new growth.
If growing tomatoes from seed, it’s time to get those seeds ready to start. Keep them moist and warm. When the seeds germinate a grow light may be needed to keep the seedlings from stretching (getting leggy) and having weak stems.
Lawns
The winter weeds have been growing fast and it will soon be time for crabgrass seeds to germinate. Spraying winter weeds on a warm day (over 55 degrees) with a product labeled for use on these weeds will take a while to work, but should kill these winter weeds. Weeds like pennywort and wild garlic or onion that have waxy leaves may absorb the chemical better if the leaves are bruised first. This means walking on them to crack the wax on the leaves allowing the chemical a place to get through the wax and into the leaf.
Research has shown that if crabgrass has been a problem in the past year or two, applying a pre-emergence herbicide to kill the seedlings as they emerge works really well. Applying early, before the seeds begin to germinate, is much more effective than applying later. If you don’t have an issue with crabgrass, there is no reason to apply a crabgrass preventer.
For more information on any of these topics contact the Carteret County office of NC Cooperative Extension at 252-222-6352 or visit our website at carteret.ces.ncsu.edu.
