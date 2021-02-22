MOREHEAD CITY — The Rotary Club of Morehead City is sponsoring a live benefit concert at Glad Tidings Church on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.
Proceeds will be donated to the Rotary’s Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust Fund.
The concert will feature Balsam Range, an American acoustic music group, with the evening’s performance entitled “Saving a Lifetime of Memories.”
General admission will be $30. To purchase tickets, go online at https://rotarymhc.weebly.com/ or https://www.attendstar.com/ or https://event.atendstar.com/event/show/balsam-range-concert-for-alzheimers-research 8669/.
Glad Tidings Church is located at 4621 Country Club Road across from West Carteret High School.
