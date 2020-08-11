Beaufort Historical Association receives $20K in relief grant funding

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Historical Association has received $20,000 NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council. This emergency grant funding was provided to North Carolina cultural organizations experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are grateful to be one of 59 organizations the North Carolina Humanities Council selected for this funding,” said Patricia Suggs, Executive Director of the Beaufort Historical Association.
This important funding will support the association’s mission to research, preserve and interpret the cultural, architectural and historical heritage of Beaufort and Carteret County and to interest and educate current and future generations of this heritage. The funds will be used to help tell the stories of this history as well as many other educational and preservation programs.
NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant funding was provided to the North Carolina Humanities Council by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress in late March. The $2.2 trillion CARES package included $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities, nearly $30 million, or a total of 40%, of which was sent to the 56 state and jurisdictional humanities councils, including the North Carolina Humanities Council, to distribute to local cultural nonprofits and programming. The North Carolina Humanities Council www.nchumanities.org is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information about The Beaufort Historical Association please visit beauforthistoricsite.org, call 252-728-5225, or stop by the site at 130 Turner Street, Beaufort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.