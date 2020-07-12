Woman-owned Trade-Win IV Farm thrives as horse business with an all-female staff

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
CARTERET COUNTY— Nearly every child has dreamed and asked for a pony for Christmas.
Tabbie Nance was no different. At 5 years old, she was one of those children. She begged Santa Claus for a pony while her sister, Miriam, begged for a typewriter. Come Christmas morning, Miriam found a typewriter, but there was no pony under the tree.
However, in the typewriter were typed instructions that led to a farm where two ponies were boarded. Tabbie had gotten her wish. Her parents are both horse lovers and were grateful that their daughters got the horse bug as well. The next year, they bought a farm so they could keep their horses close by.
Tabbie now owns Trade-Win IV Farm, LLC, a farm she purchased in 2013. Her business name comes from a saying from her great-grandfather who owned a horse and mule farm and used to say, “If you trade (i.e. do business) with us, you will win by getting a quality horse or mule.”
Now the business is woman-owned and boasts an all-female staff. Tabbie does her own maintenance work, including mowing and bush-hogging. She sees firsthand the lay of the land and takes pride in the 56 acres of healthy grass from which the horses feed. The rest of the staff helps her care for the horses and the upkeep of the barns.
Even though Tabbie’s farm is mainly for boarding, riding lessons are also offered. Currently, she has 19 horses boarded, and there is a waiting list for any new vacancies. Tabbie believes in keeping the number of horses manageable in order to ensure that they are not overloading the pastures. Horse feed, chicken feed and dog food are also for sale to the public.
Cayla Brown is the farm’s riding instructor. Brown enjoys giving lessons as well as sharing her experience and knowledge, especially with children. Brown’s personal horse, Ian, is an appendix horse and a registered quarter horse thoroughbred cross. Ian is 15 years old and weighs more than 1200 lbs. His registered name is “I’m a Perfect Ritzy Zippo.”
Tabbie’s favorite horse is Dolly, and Dolly reciprocates the feeling. When Tabbie called Dolly, the horse looked up from eating and clearly acknowledged her. Tabbie, Dolly and some of the other horses compete in shows throughout the region, including Greenville, Raleigh and Williamston. Tabbie’s husband, David Wheatly, is a horse lover as well. He drove a horse named Delilah in the Gentlemen’s Cart Class at the N.C. State Fair last year.
One of the boarders, Georgetta Painter, says she loves the excellent care her horse gets and sees compassion and love in the staff at the farm. She also says it is a lot of fun to ride there.
The staff feels that being around horses and caring for them is the best therapy, claiming they have learned responsibility, kindness and patience from the horses.
Tabbie says her parents gave her a great life filled with horses.
“The Lord gave us the responsibility of taking care of animals, and I have been blessed beyond measure,” she said.
