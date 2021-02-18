MOREHEAD CITY — UScellular has announced that public voting is now open in the company’s sixth annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.
For the first time, voting is available online, and the Carteret County community can visit UScellular’s Black History Month Art Contest to vote for their favorite piece of original art.
In January, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Sunshine Lady Unit members created artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities. The 10 finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting will remain open through Sunday, Feb. 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote once for their favorite.
The top three vote-getters will be announced in March, and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts: $250 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third.
“We are once again thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Sunshine Lady Unit on this annual contest to honor Black icons and showcase youth in our community,” said Beth Dorsey, store manager at UScellular in Morehead City, in a news release. “This year’s art certainly highlights the artistic talent among the Club members. We encourage the Carteret County community to check out the art and vote online, and we look forward to celebrating the winners in March.”
Entrants who are minors must have parental consent to participate in the contest. Official contest rules, including full entry details and finalist and winner selection criteria/voting are available by email request to katie.frey@uscellular.com.
