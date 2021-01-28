County community service volunteer honored as tops in Region 7B

CARTERET COUNTY — Julia Y. Thorn of Carteret County Retired School Personnel has received a Medal of Recognition from North Carolina Retired School Personnel, honoring her as Top Volunteer for Region 7B.
There are 10 regions in the state. Region 7B includes 12 eastern counties: Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, Pitt and Wayne.
NCRSP members across the state reported a total of 342,426.3 volunteer hours for 2019. Ms. Thorn accumulated 1,656 hours in education, plus 82.5 hours in the “other” category for a total of 1,738.5 hours. Region 2, whose top volunteer came from the Forsyth unit, captured first place in the state.
The value of a volunteer hour is presently calculated to be $25.43. At this rate, the value of Ms. Thorn’s service to the Carteret County community is $44,210.06.
Volunteerism is an important component of NCRSP membership. A famous quote from Sherry Anderson probably best describes the importance of a volunteer: “Volunteers don’t get paid, not because they’re worthless, but because they’re priceless.”
All NCRSP members are encouraged “to volunteer in their schools and communities to address current needs and to cooperate with other organizations in the community on issues of common concern.”
Members are asked to keep a calendar record of their volunteer hours and activities. The top volunteer is required to provide verification of what has been recorded before the report is sent to the regional community service chair. Bonnie Ferneau, local community service chair at the time, helped Ms. Thorn compile the hours and provide verification information before submitting the community service forms to the Region 7B chair.
As a rule, regional winners are recognized at the NCRSP State Convention held in the spring of the following year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NCRSP State Convention was delayed until September and held as a virtual event, at which time no awards were given out. Because of this, Ms. Thorn has only recently received the Region 7B Medal of Recognition for her many hours of community service.
