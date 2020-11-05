America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast meets each first, third Wednesday

MOREHEAD CITY — America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast has not had any face-to-face membership activities or meetings since April, while member and public boating classes were cancelled.
The U.S. Coast Guard also temporarily suspended all vessel examiners nationwide from performing Vessel Safety Checks, one of the club’s civic service activities.
But there was a major March volunteer beach cleanup for the national seashore on Shackleford Banks, during which beach trash is gathered up on each visit.
However, one activity did survive with a short suspension. “Wade Shore Wednesday” is a continuing favorite boating activity of America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast, which involves the Fort Macon Sail and Power Squadron.
Three years ago, at an annual boating activity planning meeting, a member suggested instituting a monthly cruise on the first and third Wednesday of each month to a nearby island with an Atlantic Ocean beach and a sound-side anchorage that club members always plan on visiting at least once each year. The island is Shackleford Banks, one of the southern members of the North Carolina Outer Banks and part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
Since then, the first and third Wednesday of the month has become known as “Wade Shore Wednesday.”
The beauty of this arrangement is the lack of any additional planning or rendezvous coordination, just arrive at your own schedule.
Boaters usually start arriving around 10 a.m. and hang around to socialize until mid- afternoon or later, weather depending. Boaters monitor channel 72. Commander David Gerhart, coordinator of Wade Shore Wednesday, can be hailed aboard the FanSea NanSea.
Water up to the sound-side anchorage is 18-24 feet deep, so boaters drop their bow anchor there and back down toward the beach. When the water is shallow enough to stand in, a crewmember walks the stern anchor to shore and sets it. With plenty of room for plenty of boats and miles of open beach, keeping social distancing guidelines among members is easy. There is plenty of room for plenty of boats and miles of open beach, along with fresh air and sunshine.
Those planning to attend are urged to bring sunscreen, snacks and refreshments, sunshades and bug spray. Mosquitoes are out in the maritime forest along the path to the ocean.
Oct. 7 was a memorable day for Commander Gerhart who finally got the opportunity to invest a new member into the club. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there have been no in-person membership meetings.
Commander Gerhart took advantage of the “Wade Shore Wednesday” to do what is probably the first squadron induction ever done in the water, as he welcomed Teresa Penbrooke into the club. Penbrooke also took advantage of the day to have Executive Officer Dave Aitken perform a Vessel Safety Check on her new boat.
“We are happy to have Teresa officially onboard now,” it was noted in a release to the News-Times. “We will continue the three-year tradition. This fall’s wonderful weather has extended our boating season, which is always weather dependent.”
Weather and seas permitting, the next Wednesday meetings will be Nov. 4 and 18.
Anyone interested in visiting on a “Wade Shore Wednesday” can ride in a member’s boat or follow one of the club’s vessels and find out how to get there.
For more information, contact David Aitken at atdlaitkeng@gmail.com.
As Commander Gerhart says, “Let’s get out there and get together!”
