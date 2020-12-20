Letters To Santa: 2020 edition

Below are a few letters to Santa, copied here before being mailed on to the North Pole.
Beaufort Elementary -2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been a very Good-ish this year. I want an Xbox for Christmas and I also want all the Lego games for the Xbox. But if you dont have enuf time to make a xbox I just want a Nintindo switch and a Minecraft coloring book for Christmas this year. PS I have been super Duper Duper Good this year. And a xbox 1 not a xbox2.
Love,
Nathan, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I want a video game called Lego Dimensions. I really really want it and if you don’t give tit to me I will scream so loud that I the windows will break. But iv been very nise and good but even though I already sent you a letter it was a school asignment so I had to do it.
Love,
Lincoln
Dear Santa,
I have been great this year!!! I want a skate bord for Christmas!!! I also want a new tablit and charger!!! And most of ALL I want a forwheeler!!!! Oh I also want a new Barbie dream house!!!!
Merry Christmas!!!!!
Love Karian E, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
You are the best and I have ben relly good this year and I am nise to my brother and my mom and dad to my cats to so see you sone.
Love,
Maddie, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year I wot a hat and alaptop and a scalbord and a gamigshr and a dog and aipanda gam. Hab a great day.
Love Gerardo, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a train conch for Christmas.
Love James 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year and I would like a scatebord and a phone can I also have a dirt bike for Christmas and 25 books for Christmas can you please get me those things for Christmas Santa and I hope you have a Merry Christmas Santa.
Love,
Jayden Banta, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have bin good hs yeare. I have not clipped down. I would lik dr damage Cars 3 toy, Mrs. Fritters Cars 3 toy a dino rival concavenator, the Ark game
5 mini boos and a pet dog goldonrutrevr. (Golden retriever?)
Love,
Alfie, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I wint a skodre (scooter), LOL Doll House, Scwcw (squekee) the dog, VR headset, Beatsavere (beat saber) game, nije kids egg, spris (surprise) shsot water gun,, Elf on the sulfe, crombook, culorbook, tat is all,
bue Santa,
Love,
Caylee, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I wont a toycar for Chrismis and a dog and a new bike! And a new tablit.
Love,
Wesley, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I help my mom with the laundry. I want a PS5. I also want a nerf gun. One more thing, I want a disc.
Love,
Damani, 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good to my little brother and I would love a now bike and a now pair of roller skates. So I can give my old ones to my cousin Julia. I would like a barbie dream house from Izzy to Santa
Love,
Isabella Willis, 2nd grade
Atlantic Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I wa a pupe
By:
CJ, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Can I plez have a pet pig. I have bin good.
By: Brayden, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a JoJo Bow Outfit
By: AceLynne (Kindergarten)
Dear Santa,
Po putrl is what I want.
By: Aries, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a (iron?) man playset.
By: Colt, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I wint a barbe drehm has. I bin a good girl.
By: Ariya, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn. I want a puppy dog, cat, legos, brbe drem has.
By: Brooklynn, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
A Sctbrd (skateboard) is wut I want.
By: Carma, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Legos, shark car, puppy a super set and elf Christmas coloring book.
By: Bradley, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a pupe.
By:
Elizabeth, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the trampoline. This year I really want a stuffed elephant, a mermaid, and a blonde A Mehcan doll. I deserve the toys because I help do the dishes with Angie.
Love Always,
Rosalin, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the toys last year. This year I really want lols. I deserve it because I have been good.
Love Always,
Aidee, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the toys. This year I really want a LoLs. I deserve it because I was on the nies list not on the node list.
Love Always,
Emory and Cat-Cat 1st grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you santa for the for weeler you gave me last year. This year I really want spiderman gloves and a spider man 3 suit. I deserve it because I was good this year.
Love always,
Landen, 1st grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the Ninetendo Swich I play with it a lot. This year I want all the Lego Mrio sets, and a Nintendo labo, f for wheler. Ihave been on the nice list because I ve been saying good maners.
Love Always,
Finn, 1st grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the toy spider. This year I really want a sonic Mania Plus.
Love Always,
Gatlin, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the bicycle. This year I really want a four wheeler. I deserve it because I help my Mom.
Love always
Wyatt, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the Barbee you gae me last year. This year I really want a crstall fliyr, a Baby Alive groe up and a slime kit with addinse. I deserve the toys because I have been on green, yellow na d blue all the time I have been in school. I have been on the nice list because I have helped in school and at home.
Love Always,
Ava 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa or the bike. This year.I want a drtbiek. I deserve it because Iove helped her gitmilk in. I have been on the nice list because Iove been nice to my sistrs.
Love Always,
Tyler, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the scooter. This year I really want a Genesis 2. I deserve it because I help my mom.
Love Always,
Davin 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I wat a Barbie Doll and a book for Christmas.
Love Always,
Emerie K. 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Thank You Santa for the toys you gave me. This year.I really want the movie Black Bodey, a Barebey Doll and American girl Doll. I deserve this because I have been on the nice list.
Love,
Lexi 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the Lego set you gave me last year. This year I really want lots and lots of horses. I deserve it because I love horses.
Love Always,
Gabrielle 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the Nitedo swich.
This year I really want a huvr buwurd. I deserve the hvr buwurd because I help my class maats clean up thar mess.
Love Always,
Martin 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good. This year I helped Jr. swing on the tire seing. Please bring me a L. O. L. Glamper, and some L/O.L. Balls for me and Brooklynn. Thank You
Love,
Aubrey S 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I helped miss Kimmy watch the dogs outside. Please bring me some unicorn earmuffs and black cowgirl boots. Thank You
Love,
Arabella 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I help fed the chicken. Please bring me a horse toy.
Thank you,
Emily 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I help my sister wake her up in the morning. Please bring me a brone (drone?) and a Nintendo switch. Thank You
Love,
Alex 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I helped my mommy with chores. Pleease bring me a nerf and a play staishan.
Love,
Kaainon 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I do my homework. Please bring me a stuff animal dog. Stuff animal ca. Thank you
Love,
Isabella 2nd Grade
Dear Santa
I have been good this year. I helped my mom klene my kloset. Please bring me a telescope, a magnek. Thank You,
Love,
Levi 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I helped moms boyfriend. Please bring me a brume and wagon. Thank You.
Love,
Deklyn 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I help my Mom babysit. Please bring me a drum and a drone. Thank You
Love,
Brody 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I set don at Memes laundry. Baby Rosie, drum thank you.
Love,
2nd grader
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I helped my mom and I help dads mom and my moms mom decorat. For Christmas please bring me a gold and white bat and a gold and white hellment. Thank You,
Love Lilianna, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been Good this year. I did bishes and laundry. Ples can I have slim and a fluffy pigy bank. Than You
Love Kinsley 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I helped clean. Please bring me a laptop for ? and drone. Please and Thank You
Love,
Jesse 2nd Grade
The Boys and Girls Club
Dear Santa,
I want VR, 1100 glod v-bucks card, and COVID -19 GONE prmdint, fortnite crew.
-Oliver, age 9
Dear Santa,
I want 3 rumot rodos, 1000000000dois 3 rodos a toy yocconon, a stuff elf. Pics senclos
Persephone
Dear Santa,
Phoeaseress, a huvrbood seat, a polorod cmra, new mackup, the best party ever, the best crismis ever, spending time with family on both sides.
Alayan
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5
Rodolfo
Dear Santa,
I want a Madden 20 and Madden 21 and a hovboerd and charger, blade blades and a football
Donovan Age 8
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want the spiderman miles morales game for the p54.
Matthew
Dear Santa,
I want a p5 xbox, playstion, a new nintendoswich, a basketball over yard, a skateboard ....snowman ivisble snow ( I think)
Kameron Age 9
Dear Santa,
Unicorn little dippers and tank
Kassidi
Dear Santa,
Robux cards at Walmart, ipad, tie hoodie, soft blanket, waterproof camera.
Bryenna
Dear Santa,
I want money, new PS5, a new car I want new toys.
Chase
Dear Santa
I want a dog or a cat yes or no
Peyton
Dear Santa,
PS5 or xbox series S, a new WIwis hedset, a lava lanmp, a mine frig, amungus phone cas.
Larry
Dear Santa,
Horses pet shop, unicorn pet shop, bunny petshops, a secret hideout at my house, a snake with a ? to play pranks on my mom, modsioles cars
Valerie
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5
From James
Dear Santa,
I want a new Samsung galexys20 5 G and a chromebook.
Ilya
Dear Santa,
I miss you, did you get my Christmas letter>. Did you see my Christmas tree>
Makali
Dear Santa,
I miss you and I hope you are feeling good. I want a drone, thank you
Jace
Dear Santa,
Can I have 1,000$ ples. Can I have a puppies. Can I have an alf book. Can I have ifon12, can I have a itidowwe an ax box and sims 4 and my mom and dad to stop working.
Lydia
Dear Santa,
Do you got my presents yes or no. I want a drum
Bentley
Dear Santa,
I want an iphone 12, I want a new towy, I want a new shirt
Thank you Santa
Miguel
Dear Santa,
I am happy Santa, am I on the good list
Abigail
Dear Santa,
Nintendo sich, VR Headset, RC car, Pokeman cards, Pokeman sword and shield, tablet, how wheel track, how wheel cars.
Jacob
Dear Santa,
$1000000, a riley fast scooter, ex box with a charger, rmot mostr chruk and and a kat and a dog and a doll
Penelope
Dear Santa,
I want a bike, I want a dog, I want a boat toy, I want a pool, I want a trne, I want a ball, I want a heder, I want leggos, I want a tablet $1000
Gabriel
Dear Santa,
Im sorry but I dont know what I want. I like what my mom gives me.
Dylan
Dear Santa,
Can I have a dog and art set and a wii. Thank you so much!!!!
Emmarie
Dear Santa,
Can I have a iphone9, PS4, shirts, pants, tank tops amd socks, dogman wimpy kid, elf, warter bottle, adidas, vans, Jordans
Avery
Dear Santa,
Airpods, black and teal adidas outfit and shoes
Joseph
Dear Santa,
This is my Christmas wish, airpods, PS5, puppy, black adidas outfit, cod points, 300$, monitor, gamming room, L.E.D. lights, my own bedroom 100k on tiktok, black adidas
From,
Adrian.
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas I for my family to come together. I want my Dad t adopt me.
Love,
Gracie
Dear Santa,
I appreciate your work to make kids happy around the world. I dont know what I want for Christmas but I bet you do. I wish you and the elfs have a merry Christmas and happy New Year.
Love,
Happy
Dear Santa,
Im always in the Christmas spirit and I know that Christmas isnt about presents its about celebration of family and Congratulations pilgrims for making our thanksgiving special with a lot of love and survivaling.
Dereond
Dear Santa,
I want a new phone, new head phones and new clothes and shoes and soke.
Unknown
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great time at the North Pole. This year I am turning 9 on the 22nd. All I really want for Christmas is a gear bike and a trick scooter and maybe some money. Merry Christmas and thank you Santa.
Love,
Beau
Dear Santa,
This year Im excited for Christmas and I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. This year I would love anything that you give me. Hope you are having fun in the North Pole. I will leave some cookies and milk for you . Thank you Santa and Merry Christmas.
Love
Jon Taylor
Dear Santa,
I was good to the elf. I want presents because I was good. Happy Christmas,
Nolan Cullipher
Dear Santa,
I wood like A phone for kids! and Elf on the Shelf!! I been good. also I wood like A Kids Car too and smartwatch, the Barbie dreamhouse. and a big unicorn please!!! I love you.
Love, Violet Cullipher
