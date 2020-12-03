MOREHEAD CITY — Organizers with Downtown Morehead City Inc. announced Thursday the annual Chowder and Cheer crawl that had been scheduled for Saturday is canceled due to the coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, Downtown Morehead City said those who bought tickets for the event should check their emails for information regarding refund/credit options. The organization sold 300 tickets for the crawl, half the amount that is usually offered.
