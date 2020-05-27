National Charity League honors seniors

CARTERET COUNTY — National Charity League Inc. Outer Banks Chapter will host its 14th annual senior recognition ceremony at the Coral Bay Club on June 7 to honor 16 local high school seniors.
National Charity League Inc. is a mother-daughter organization dedicated to serving communities. The mission of NCL is to foster the mother-daughter relationship in a philanthropic environment while committing to community service, leadership development, and cultural experiences. Mothers and daughter in grade 7th-12th participate in a six-year educational program that includes philanthropic work, leadership training, and cultural events.
The Outer Banks Chapter of NCL was formed in 2001 under the Leadership of Laura Ball and chartered in 2003. The local chapter currently has 118 patronesses and 133 ticktockers.
The class of 2020 along with their mothers have contributed 4,152 hours of service to the community during their six years participating in the program.
Following are the biographies for the 16 senior ticktockers that will be honored for their service:
Morgan Rae Bradley
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Trey Bradley
Escorted by her father
Morgan was born in Morehead City. She has a younger brother, Jake. Morgan attends West Carteret High School where she has been a part of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and many other clubs and organizations as well as played West Carteret High School Volleyball and Soccer.
Morgan has been a part of the National Charity League since 7th grade. Her favorite volunteer project has been Lunch Box Love. Throughout her life, Morgan wishes to continue to give back to others in her community in a meaningful way. She has enjoyed the many special memories she has made with her mother and friends during her experience in NCL. Morgan’s hobbies include shopping, going to the beach, and being with friends and family.
Morgan will attend North Carolina State University in the fall to pursue a future career with an engineering major.
Morgan chose the song “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack because it has been a very meaningful song throughout her life, and she would always sing it with her grandmother.
Madison Avery Brown
Daughter of Bill Brown and Carolyn Brown
Madison was born in Morehead City, North Carolina. She is the youngest sibling of TJ Brown, Chelcie Brown-Lopez, and Matthew Paylor. Madison is a senior at Croatan High School. Throughout high school, Madison participated in various activities. She was a JV cheerleader and a percussionist in the band. She ran track and cross-country. As a member of the cross-country team, she qualified and competed at the State Conference. She was also offered an invitation to compete in Australia as a US representative from NC. Her career pathway has been Health Science. She is a member of Health Occupations Students of America, HOSA. Madison has taken many honors and dual enrollment college courses and recently completed an internship at Moore Orthopedic and Sports Medicine.
Madison’s hobbies include dancing and traveling. She has danced, at The Carolina Strut Performing Arts Studio, for over 14 years. She has been a member of the Performance and Competition teams. Long hours of classes, practice, and competitions have created many fond memories with friends. She has danced in Disney and recently saw the Rockettes on Broadway. Madison, along with her mom, experienced an amazing educational trip to England, France, and Italy! She has also enjoyed vacations in the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Travel has allowed her to have firsthand experience with things that are normally learned about through books, tv, and internet. Those experiences have cultivated a deeper appreciation for history and an appreciation for other cultures.
During her six years as a ticktocker, Madison volunteered with a variety of philanthropies. She liked working with the Beaufort Historical Association during their Thanksgiving Feast, Candlelight Tour, Annual Easter Egg Hunt, and the summer Old Homes Tour. She volunteered with other philanthropic organizations such as, Hope Mission, Barta Boys and Girls Club Fishing Tournament, and Take a Kid Fishing. Her favorite and most interesting memory was on a fishing boat with students from The School for the Blind. National Charity League has helped Madison grow in service and leadership. She has been awarded the Mother-Daughter Award and the Yellow Rose Award for hours served. She has held leadership positions such as hours and awards chair, secretary and VP of Programs.
Madison will be attending East Carolina University to pursue a degree in health fitness.
Taylor Shea Byrd
Daughter of Jamie and Shea Byrd
Escorted by father
Taylor grew up in Morehead City with her older Sister, Logan. Taylor will be graduating from West Carteret High School in June of 2020. During her time at West Carteret, Taylor has participated in various sports, including Varsity Cheerleading and Women’s Golf all four years and she has lettered in three varsity sports, including cheer, golf and track. She has enjoyed practicing with her friends each year. Taylor has also been active in Chorus and is a part of the WCHS Singers Honors Choir program. She has also been an active member of the WCHS FFA program, serving as Reporter her Junior year and Vice-President her Senior year. Taylor was the highest scorer of the Junior Livestock team and has earned both her FFA Greenhand degree and Chapter degree. Her other various activities and recognitions include being a competitive dancer with The Carolina Strut for 10 years, Junior League Golf Team, Academic Achievement, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Cheer Captain, Prom Princess Nominee, Homecoming Court and Homecoming Queen. Taylor is also a member of Glad Tidings Church. When Taylor is not at West Carteret, she is working at Davis Beachwear as a sales associate and model or baby/dog sitting. Most recently, Taylor is completing an internship at “The Barnyard”. Taylor enjoys spending time with her friends, family and her dogs Zoey, Zillie and Zola.
Taylor has been a part of National Charity League since 8th grade, serving as the ticktocker council representative, icebreaker, attendance, and secretary. Taylor has enjoyed being involved with NCL and giving back to the community through various activities such as baking for Hospice House and Hope Mission, packing rack pack bags and making welcome home signs for Military Outreach, helping with Take A Kid Fishing, Relay for Life, Beaufort Homes Tours, and Caroline's Collectables. Her favorite memory is making “Welcome Home” signs for Military Outreach.
Taylor plans to attend North Carolina State University in the Fall of 2020. Her goal is to pursue a major in Animal Science and Poultry Science. She hopes to go on to attend veterinarian school and become a large animal vet. Taylor also hopes to become a member of the NCSU Dance Team.
Taylor chose the song “Forever Now” by Michael Bublé because she feels like this song expresses how much her mom has been there for her and how much love and care she shows.
Dara Jamelyn Carpenter
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darren Carpenter
Escorted by her father
“Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.” -Harold S. Kushner
Dara was born and raised in Morehead City where she grew up with her older brother, Trent. She will soon graduate, with honors, from West Carteret High School. Over the past four years, Dara has played JV volleyball and has been active in the school’s award-winning band, where she was a drum major for two years. In addition, Dara’s time has been passionately spent helping children which she has accomplished through being a leader in Children’s Ministry at her church.
Dara has received West Carteret’s Academic Achievement Award all four years, earned the Good Patriot Award, taken honors and college courses throughout her years, was a Governor’s School nominee, and was inducted into the National Honor Society her junior year.
Music has always been a huge part of Dara’s life. As a pianist since the age of five, Dara has competed annually in the North Carolina Music Federation Piano Competition. She has consistently scored superiors throughout these years and won the state title twice.
During her six years in National Charity League, she has been class president, held four other executive positions, and has contributed in excess of one hundred philanthropic hours to the community. Some of Dara’s favorite NCL memories include working the Beaufort Historical Society Annual Easter Egg Hunt and baking countless numbers of brownies/cupcakes with her mom. It has been an amazing experience to have been able to make all these cherished memories with her best friend, her mom.
Following a summer mission trip to Panama, Dara will be attending East Carolina University in the fall. She aspires to be a pediatric nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant so that she can continue her passion for helping children.
Dara chose the song “My Little Girl” by Tim McGraw because it reminds her to cherish every moment and not rush into growing up.
Sophie Grace Draughon
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Draughon
Escorted by her father
“Only by giving are you able to receive more than you already have“ Jim Rohn
Sophie was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, where she grew up with her older brother, Hunter. She attends West Carteret High School and has participated in several clubs as well as sports. Some of the clubs she was involved with are Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Farmers of America and Key Club. She was a varsity cheerleader her freshman through junior year in high school and ran track all four years. She was also a member of the girl’s tennis team her senior year. Sophie was selected for the North Carolina All-State Cheer Team her junior year, where she was chosen to cheer in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the All-State games. As a member of the track team, Sophie has qualified for state in the high jump division for three years. Sophie was also a member of the Carolina Strut Performing Arts Studio where she danced competitively for thirteen years.
Sophie is a member of St. James United Methodist Church. She also participates with First Presbyterian youth group and has been to Montreat Youth Conference for the past three years. She also went to Costa Rica on a Mission Trip to serve with First Presbyterian youth group. These outreach opportunities have given her lasting memories and deepened her faith.
Sophie has received Academic Achievements and the Good Patriot Award while at West Carteret. She is a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. She has taken several honors courses during high school and is dual enrolled at Carteret Community College.
During her six years in National Charity League, she has held several jobs and volunteered numerous hours in the community. Some of her favorite memories include serving at Hope Mission, Take a Kid Fishing, and the Adopt-a thons helping with the animals. She has enjoyed getting to know new people and helping in her community. Her freshman year she received the National Charity League Mother Daughter Award for her hours of volunteering.
Sophie plans to follow in the footsteps of her parents, grandparents, brother and many cousins to attend East Carolina University in the fall of 2020. She intends major in Psychology and minor in Criminal Justice and Business. She hopes to later pursue a degree in Criminology or Forensic Psychology.
She chose the song “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley because her dad always sang this song to her when she was little. It has a special meaning to her and always makes her smile when she hears it.
Eliza Ann McLean
Daughter of John and Bryson McLean
Escorted by her father
Annie was born in Charlotte, North Carolina and moved to Cape Carteret where she grew up with her two brothers, J.P. and Croft. She currently attends Croatan High School and is involved in school clubs as well as sports. She has been her class vice president for her junior and senior years.
Annie has played varsity volleyball, soccer, track, and swim throughout her four years in high school. She has also been an active member at Swansboro United Methodist Church, serving as an acolyte, a nursery attendant, and has worked at the youth weeklong mission trip, ASP, for the past 5 years. Throughout her high school career, Annie has worked at Jackie's American Grille as a hostess and as a part time babysitter.
During her NCL years, she has been class president, historian, cultural, and etiquette. Her favorite memories with the NCL ticktockers include Take a Kid Fishing and the Adopt-a-thons.
Annie will be attending Elon University where she will major in Exercise Science to continue to become an athletic trainer or physical therapist.
Annie chose the song “Your Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins because it reminds her to not take anything for granted and cherish every moment because soon you will be grown up and miss these days.
Anna Charles Mudge
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harley Lorenzo Mudge III
Escorted by her father
“When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace.” -Jimi Hendrix
Anna Charles was born and raised in Morehead City. Anna Charles attends West Carteret High School where she will graduate in the Spring. During her time at West Carteret, Anna Charles has been involved in many different organizations. She has participated in varsity tennis all four years, was a part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes morning devotions, was a member of Carteret Sports Leadership, has received Academic Achievement all four years, and is an active member of the National Honor Society. Anna Charles has also taken up the sport of swimming as a Senior to try something new. Other various activities and recognitions include attending the Winston-Salem Grand Western Tour, being a Good Patriot Award recipient for AP Government and Politics, singing in the WCHS Singers Choir Program, interning at Coastal Carolina Orthodontics over the summer, and serving on the Prom Committee. Outside of school, Anna Charles is often working at DeeGee’s Gifts and Books, babysitting, or spending time with friends. She enjoys shopping, being at the beach, and traveling.
Anna Charles has been a part of the National Charity League since the seventh grade. The Take A Kid Fishing Organization and “Lunchbox Love” were always her favorite philanthropies to serve because she enjoyed helping less fortunate children. Anna Charles has served as the President, Vice President, and Recording Secretary for her class during her time in the National Charity League. She says that through these experiences she has learned what is truly important in life and to never take things for granted. She would like to thank NCL for giving her the opportunity to spend time with her mom and friends, while also serving her community.
Anna Charles plans to attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after high school where she will major in Health Policy and Management. Her future goal is to become an Orthodontist with her own private practice.
Anna Charles chose the song “Home” by Phillip Phillips. For her, this song perfectly summarizes that just because you are leaving familiar people and surroundings does not mean that you forget all the wonderful people, places, and things that have shaped your life to this point. I look forward to opportunities ahead, to meet new people, see new places, and experience new things!
Sara Ann Nelson
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Michael Nelson Sr.
Escorted by her father
Sara was born in Carteret County where she grew up with her older brother, Jeffrey. Sara enjoys spending time with her friends and family. Some of her favorite things to do are dancing, boating, traveling, and cooking.
Sara attends Croatan High School. She has received Academic Achievement all four years along with other academic recognitions. Currently, she is a member of the BETA Club, Key Club, Hospice Helpers, and FCCLA. Sara is a member of the Croatan Marching Band where she plays the piccolo. She is also a member of the Indoor Percussion Ensemble where she plays the marimba, Jazz Band where she plays the vibraphone, and Concert Band where she plays the flute. In addition to playing music in the band, she has performed as a dancer with the Croatan Indoor Percussion Ensemble, helping to choreograph parts of the show. Sara has been the Flute section leader for the past two years and has received many acknowledgments, including being selected as the first chair vibraphone player for All-Region Jazz Band.
Sara dances at the Carolina Strut Performing Arts Center. She began dancing when she was two years old and has danced for sixteen years. Through the years, she has developed long lasting friendships and wonderful memories, along with being a member of the performance and competition teams. Through dance, she has traveled and participated in various competitions and workshops earning many distinguished awards and scholarships. This past summer, Sara attended the North Carolina Governor’s School for dance.
Sara has been a member of the National Charity League, Inc. for six years. Sara has enjoyed volunteering with the various philanthropies; through these experiences, she has learned what it means to be part of a community. NCL has given her the opportunity to volunteer alongside her mom and friends, times she will always treasure.
Sara will be attending the North Carolina State University College of Engineering in the fall. She plans to major in Aerospace Engineering and minor in Spanish, in addition to being a member of the NCSU Scholars Program.
Sara chose the song “Times of Your Life by Paul Anka because it reminds her to appreciate the different stages of life.
Marissa Elaine Phelps
Daughter of Daryle and Tonya Phelps
Marissa was born in New Bern, North Carolina, and has lived in Carteret County her whole life. Marissa has a younger sister, Krista Jalyn. She is currently a senior at West Carteret High School and participates in several school activities, including FFA and the Marching Patriots. Marissa has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years and has received the Character and Academic Achievement Award throughout high school.
Throughout her high school career, Marissa has received her CNA 1 certification and is currently dual enrolled at Carteret Community College. She is on the Hunter Safety Team and participates in shotgun, rifle, archery, and orienteering. She was placed on the gold team for Hunter Safety as a freshman. Marissa is active in Glad Tidings Church youth group and assists with Sunday nursery classes.
Marissa's time in NCL has been full of great experiences with friends, and she has learned so much about herself. Her favorite NCL memories include, baking brownies for Hope Mission, volunteering to make sandwiches for Take a Kid Fishing, and the Beaufort Homes tour during the summer. Marissa has been involved in NCL since she was in 7th grade. She has enjoyed every moment NCL has given her with her mother.
After high school, Marissa will be attending East Carolina University where she will pursue her dreams of becoming a pediatric nurse.
Meredith Raeanne Phelps
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles A. Phelps
Escorted by her father
Meredith is a senior at West Carteret High School and was born and raised in Morehead City with her younger sister, Emily-Grace. While at West Carteret, she was a member of the WCHS FFA, FFA Hunter Safety Shooting Team, National Technical Honor Society, Latin Club, and was on the Women’s Varsity Golf Team for two years. She was also in the West Carteret High School Marching Band for all four years and she was a two-year Principle Musician and Section Leader for the mellophones, as well as the pianist for Jazz Ensembles. Meredith has also competed in the NC Music Festival yearly piano competition and placed 3rd at the state level competition in 2017.
Meredith has been involved in National Charity League since 7th grade. Some of her favorite places to volunteer are Hope Mission and the Crystal Coast Hospice House. She says these two places are her favorite philanthropies because it made her grateful for what she has, what she has been given and made her realize she shouldn’t take her family for granted. Meredith wants to continue to give back to her community after high school. She has served as Photographer, Communications, Treasurer, and Newsletter during her time in National Charity League.
Meredith’s interests are music, art, and traveling. She will attend Brevard College in the fall and obtain a master’s degree in Music Education with a minor in art. After college, she plans on getting a job as a band director.
Meredith chose the song “Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis.
Madison Avery Pittman
Daughter of Mr. Jerry A. Pittman and Ms. Lisa B. Pittman
Escorted by her father and stepfather Samuel F. Ballou, Jr.
“NCL has given me the opportunity to spend extra time with my mother, taught me the responsibilities of being a part of an organization, and inspired me to always serve. I have learned that being a productive member of society and giving back to my community through volunteerism is the greatest way to show my appreciation for the life I have. For all of this, I am thankful.”
Madi was born in Morehead City where she has grown up alongside her younger sister and best friend, Hayden. She currently attends and will be graduating from West Carteret High School. During her four years at West Carteret, Madi has participated in various clubs such as FFA, Youth & Government, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and National Honor Society. She has also been an active member of the West Carteret Student Council for all four years and is currently serving as the Student Body President. Madi is a four-year Character and Academic Achievement award recipient. She has also attended the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics for the past two years. She has been a member of the West Carteret soccer and volleyball team since her freshman year, was a member of the basketball team her freshman and sophomore year, and was on the swim team her senior year. Outside of school, Madi enjoys the beauty of Carteret County and all it has to offer. She loves going out on the boat, hunting, fishing, and just spending quality time with her friends and family.
Madi has been a part of NCL since her sophomore year. Her favorite NCL memories include watering plants at the Crystal Coast Hospice House with her mother and sister, spending time with all of the children at Take A Kid Fishing, and being with her friends while making the community a better place. This year Madi was the senior ticktocker liaison and helped to prepare for the NCL Senior Recognition.
After high school, Madi will attend the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill where she will double major in chemistry and business. She hopes to earn her doctorate in dentistry and eventually become a pediatric dentist.
Madi chose the song “I Lived” by OneRepublic because it perfectly describes how all people should go about living their lives, experiencing much and regretting little.
Sarah Grace Prosser
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Michael Prosser
Escorted by her father
Sarah was born and raised in Morehead City, North Carolina. She will soon graduate from West Carteret High School. Throughout her time at West Carteret High School, Sarah has learned the value of diligence and perseverance. She is currently serving as Senior Class President, which has provided her with many opportunities to improve West Carteret, including the renovation of the school’s courtyard. She is also Interact President, where she has organized the “Purple Pinkie Project”, which helps fund vaccines for Polio in third-world countries. She is a member of West Carteret’s Honors Choir, “Singers”, and she is also an active member of the National Honor Society. Sarah spent last summer attending the 2019 session of the North Carolina Governor’s School, where she made friends and memories to last a lifetime.
Sarah has swam competitively for the past four years of high school. Beginning her career with East Carolina Aquatics, she obtained top times within the club in the short span of two years. She also swims for West Carteret High School, where she served as Co-Captain for the women’s team and attended the NCHSAA State Championship meet each year. She currently swims for the Beaufort Bluefins, and hopes to continue swimming throughout college. Sarah’s mother, who is a labor and delivery nurse, has inspired Sarah to pursue a career in women’s health. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, as a Morehead-Cain scholar, while majoring in biostatistics and minoring in business. Once she completes her undergraduate career, she plans to attend medical school to become a reproductive endocrinologist. She hopes to expand the field into Eastern North Carolina, while also trying to raise awareness about infertility around the globe. Sarah chose the song “Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift. She chose this song because her mom always told her to “never grow up” throughout her childhood.
Lily Cole Suber
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Jordan Suber
Escorted by her father
Lily was born and raised in Morehead City. She has loved living on the water. Lily is a senior at West Carteret High School where she is a member of the National Honor Society and has earned Academic Achievement each year. She is also dual enrolled at Carteret Community College. Lily is an active member of the West Carteret Marching Patriots, playing the euphonium all four years of high school. She is the section leader of the low brass and has served as principal musician. She has loved the opportunity to compete in Winston-Salem at the BB&T Stadium for Bands of America her freshman year and traveled to Indianapolis to compete in Grand Nationals at Lucas-Oil Stadium her senior year. Lily has also participated in concert band all four years, performing in Symphonic Band since her sophomore year. She has performed at ECU in the All-District Band and currently performs with the West Winds Ensemble. In 2019, Lily attended Tar Heel Girls State at Catawba College and The Red Hat Shelton Leadership Challenge at NCSU.
Lily loves martial arts. She has trained at Lewis Tae Kwon Do for the past nine years and has loved every minute of it. She has achieved the level of 3rd Degree Blackbelt. Her favorite categories are forms, weapons, and power breaking. She has also studied Glima for the last three years, which is the ancient wrestling style the Vikings used as their main source of combat. Lily is currently the highest-ranking female in the country for Glima.
Lily has been a member of NCL, Inc. since seventh grade. She has many memories that will stay with her forever. Baking for Hope Mission and working on the Crystal Coast Lady for Take A Kid Fishing are two of her favorites. She has held the officer positions of VP Programs, Recording Secretary, Treasurer, and Parliamentarian.
Lily will attend North Carolina State University where she will enter the Exploratory Studies Program for first-year students who wish to explore their options in order to find a “best fit” major.
Lily chose the song “Rolling Thunder” by Henry Filmore. This song has special meaning because she played it her junior year in band and it was the hardest piece that she has ever had to play which helped her grow as a musician.
Nancie Elizabeth Sylvester
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Sylvester
Escorted by her father
“I don’t need easy, I just need possible.” -Bethany Hamilton
Betsy is a Croatan High School senior from Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Her younger brother, Nathaniel, is a freshman at Croatan. Betsy has been a part of Key Club and the Croatan Crazies since her freshman year. She enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends. Betsy has danced with Swansboro Dance Studio for the past 16 years. In addition to regularly scheduled classes, she has participated in the studio’s local productions of The Nutcracker, Peter Pan, and The Little Mermaid. Betsy dedicated 15 years to The Nutcracker with several lead roles throughout her middle and high school years. Dancing is something she will always cherish due to the discipline it taught her and the relationships she built with her instructors and other dancers.
Camp Seafarer is a place that made a positive impact on Betsy’s life. She spent 8 summers at camp, where she learned to love the outdoors and develop long lasting friendships. The summer before her junior year, she was accepted to the Counselor in Leadership Training program where she earned 200 service hours. As a member of the Swansboro Methodist Church, Betsy participated in the 2019 Appalachia Service Project where she traveled to West Virginia and spent 5 days improving the home of an underprivileged family. She attributes ASP as a heartfelt experience and a time for giving back.
Betsy’s favorite NCL memory is one of the first volunteer opportunities she and her mother participated in. The activity was an Adopt-a-Pet event supporting the Carteret County Humane Society. They were assigned a dog named Bisquit to parade around at the event. They both laughed when a shelter employee fed the dogs hamburgers and removed the bun from Bisquit’s burger since she was ‘on a diet’.
Betsy plans to attend NC State University and major in life sciences with a goal of pursuing a career in the medical field.
Betsy chose the song “The Sound of Sunshine” by Michael Franti & Superhead featured in the movie Soul Surfer, which is one of her family’s favorite movies.
Paige Morgan Thomason
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Thomason Jr.
Escorted by her father
“No one can do everything, but everyone can do something” – Max Lucado
Paige was born in New Bern, North Carolina and grew up in Carteret Country with her older brother Jesse. She is currently a senior at West Carteret High School where she is involved in various school activities, clubs and sports.
Paige has been an active member of West Carteret’s Student Council all four years, serving as Class Vice President for three years and as Student Council Vice President her senior year. She is also a member of West Carteret’s National Honor Society, Technical Honor Society, and co-editor of her high school’s yearbook. Paige is a four-year Character and Academic Achievement Award recipient. She has been a member of the West Carteret volleyball team and soccer team all four years.
Paige has volunteered as an Assistant Coach for the Newport Middle School Volleyball team for the past two years. Giving back to the students and school, where her love of volleyball began, is an experience that she will cherish forever. She has loved watching the girls grow and being that familiar face when they transitioned to West Carteret.
Paige has been involved in National Charity League since 9th grade and is currently the Treasurer for the 2020 class. Her favorite philanthropies are Take A Kid Fishing and Hope Mission. Some of her favorite memories are helping with Take A Kid Fishing at the Beaufort Pier, seeing the kid’s excitement when they caught their first fish is one that she will never forget. Her favorite memories with her NCL Class include serving lunch at Hope Mission, Self Defense Class and the Fashion Show that her class put on the year they hosted the Mother Daughter Tea.
Outside of school and NCL, Paige enjoys spending time with family and friends. She enjoys going to the beach and everything that living on the Crystal Coast has to offer.
Paige will be attending East Carolina University in the fall and plans to major in Biology and pursue a career in the dental profession.
Paige chose the song “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles because she was her parents light following a sad period and because they have always called her their “sunshine”.
Meade Jackson Varner
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs., John Varner
Escorted by her father
Meade was born and raised in Morehead City, North Carolina. She is the daughter of John and Kristen Varner. Meade has an Older sister, Marley, and a younger brother, Macon. Meade attends West Carteret High School where she is actively involved. She was a member of the Volleyball team for four years, the Softball team for three years, and the swim team for two years. Meade is a captain of the 2019-2020 Swim and Volleyball team. She is also a member of the Interact club as well as the National Honor Society. Meade enjoys her time being a part of the West Carteret Singers and participating in club, travel Volleyball.
Meade has taken honors classes throughout high school and is currently dual enrolled at Carteret Community College. She has been involved with First United Methodist Church and their youth program for many years. During the summer, Meade is a full-time nanny and was employed at Southern Salt Meade has been a member of NCL for six years and has cherished every moment she has shared with her friends and her mother. Meade’s favorite philanthropies were Hope Mission and Take a Kid Fishing. Her favorite memory was getting to play with the children that came into Hope Mission and the smiles she received from them. Her time at NCL has been a joy, and she is sad to see it come to an end.
Meade will be attending North Carolina State University and will major in Elementary Education.
Meade has chosen the song “Angel” by Jack Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.