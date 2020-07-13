Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market honors intern with $3K scholarship

BEAUFORT — The Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market, held each Saturday during the spring and summer on the grounds of the Carteret County Courthouse, recently presented a $3,000 scholarship to intern Garrett Cawman.
Market and Beaufort town officials presented the scholarship to Mr. Cawman, who is a June 27, 2020 graduate of East Carteret High School.
This summer is his second interning with the market, and Executive Market Manager Cindy Bunch said Mr. Cawman was a boon to operations.
“Garrett was extremely dedicated, showing up on the courthouse grounds early in the morning to help vendors and perform whatever tasks were needed to carry out the market for the day,” she said in an email. “He was well loved and appreciated by all the vendors and market staff who relied on him not only for the work he did, but also for his bright smile and warm, humble presence.”
As part of the OBFM’s internship program, students volunteer at least 30 hours to the organization. Duties include helping vendors with tent and display setup, food service and staffing the market’s welcome tent.
Mr. Cawman, the son of Doug and Heidi Cawman of Beaufort, is set to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he aims to major in biology with a concentration in cell biology/physiology, according to Ms. Bunch. He hopes to become an orthopedic surgeon.
The OBFM raises money for scholarships through annual events, like the Farm to Table and Sea to Table dinners.
The OBFM is looking for more interns. For more information, email oldebeaufortfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
