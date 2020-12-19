GREENVILLE – On Dec. 1 for the sixth consecutive year, UScellular kicked off The Future of Good program, highlighting young people who are helping create positive change in their local communities.
Through The Future of Good, UScellular champions many causes, including the fight against hunger and homelessness, the protection of the environment and expansion of education and literacy.
Throughout the month of December, anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to go to thefutureofgood.com to nominate youth between the ages of 6 through 17 throughout eastern North Carolina who are making a positive impact in their communities. At the end of the nomination phase, UScellular will announce three winners. This year, UScellular will award each of the three young heroes with a $10,000 contribution to support their respective cause.
“For the past six years, UScellular has been committed to championing and supporting youth who have made a positive impact in their community,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “These young heroes are all around us here in eastern North Carolina and UScellular is right there to showcase them, to invest in them and to support them to continue to do good.”
To nominate a young person, those who are 18 or older should go to thefutureofgood.com and describe the nominee’s cause, how it is helping their community and how the nominee could use a cash award to continue to grow their efforts.
For more information on eligibility and to view official program rules, go to thefutureofgood.com.
