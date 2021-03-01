Some sports analysts say the greatest men’s college basketball game of all time was played at the Greensboro. Coliseum Complex in 1974.
It was the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament championship game between the University of Maryland and North Carolina State University.
In those days, the ACC tournament winner was the only team from the league that got its ticket punched to advance to the “big dance” – the NCAA tournament.
Going in, N.C. State was ranked No. 1 in the nation in the Associated Press poll. Maryland was No. 4. The Wolfpack had beaten the Terrapins twice during the regular season, but would the third time be a charm...or a jinx?
Chip Alexander, a sportswriter with The (Raleigh) News & Observer, noted that television commentator Billy Packer “was courtside with Jim Thacker, broadcasting the game in 1974 for the C.D. Chesley Company.”
“At some point,” Packer said, “I looked at Jim and said, ‘I don’t want this game to end. Someone is going to have to lose it, and I don’t want either one of these teams to lose.’”
“It was the finest college game I’ve ever seen,” Packer said.
N.C. State won an overtime nail-biter 103-100. This was in an era with no three-point shot line, no dunking and no shot clock.
The Wolfpack’s 7-foot-2 senior center Tommy Burleson, who scored 38 points and hauled down 13 rebounds, was magnificent.
Gracious in defeat, Maryland coach Lefty Driesell shook Burleson’s hand and said, “Son, that’s the greatest game I’ve seen a big man play.”
Bill Brill, the sports editor at the Roanoke (Va.) Times, agreed with Packer’s assessment of “the greatest game.” That ACC championship game had “so many great players,” Brill said. Burleson clearly outplayed Maryland’s Len Elmore in the post.
“David Thompson, perhaps the finest player in ACC annals, Monte Towe, the little guard with the fancy passes, and Tim Stoddard, who would pitch for more than a decade in the big leagues –played for State.”
Maryland also had John Lucas, Tom McMillen and Mo Howard. “The Terrapins shot 61% and lost,” Brill said.
“Maryland had a chance to win in regulation,” Brill said. Driesell called a timeout with 9 seconds left to set up the final shot. The play was set for Lucas, who would be guarded by Moe Rivers (N.C. State’s defensive specialist).”
“Lucas was a left-hander and Rivers played him strong on that hand. Lucas drove, Towe pinched in, and the Maryland star passed the ball to a wide-open Howard,” Brill said.
“There were 4 seconds left. Howard had made 10 of 13 shots, and there he was, 18 feet from the basket with a good look. He who hesitates is lost. Howard didn’t shoot. Towe jumped back at him, and the long-armed Burleson came running his way.”
“Howard passed, back to Lucas, who simply threw the ball at the goal as the horn sounded. It wasn’t close.”
“In overtime, State led 101-100 with 1:16 to play, and Driesell gambled on a final shot,” Brill said. Lucas threw an errant pass toward Elmore that sailed over his head and out of bounds.
“Towe wrapped it up with 6 seconds left when he made two free throws,” Brill said.
The “second greatest” college basketball game ever is yet to come...a few weeks later...also in Greensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.