CARTERET COUNTY — The Arts Council of Carteret County is now accepting applications for North Carolina CARES for Arts grants through Nov. 9.
The North Carolina General Assembly designated $9.4 million federal CARES Act funds for arts councils and arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by COVID-19. The North Carolina Arts Council will distribute these funds on a per-capita basis to all North Carolina counties with a population of less than one million people. In many counties, local arts councils will receive the funds and then sub-grant a portion of the county allotment to eligible recipients.
The North Carolina CARES for Arts grants may be used to offset business disruption and/or expenses incurred due to COVID-19 between March 1 and Dec. 30.
The following expenses can be considered:
• paid salaries and benefits (including contractors)
• on-going operating expenses
• costs associated with canceling programs and creating virtual programs
• COVID-related safety and cleaning measures
Applicants must provide documentation as evidence for expenses. Documents such as receipts, bill/invoices, monthly financial statements and payroll ledgers will be considered.
Revenue losses are not considered for mitigation in this grant program. North Carolina CARES for Arts funding cannot reimburse expenses already paid for by other federal relief funds such as PPP loans, direct grants from the NEA and stimulus grants issued by the North Carolina Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.