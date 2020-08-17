Sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in more hours of home television entertainment for families in and around Carteret County.
We’re watching local TV commercials of children who are growing up before our very eyes.
These young’uns are coaxing us...ever so cutely and sweetly...to buy vehicles at dealerships across the region – in places like Goldsboro, Greenville and New Bern. Can you picture those kiddos in your mind?
“We’re the family store”...“come see us across from the Cracker Barrel....”
If you need tires, service or repairs, there’s a store in Down East Carteret County that is highly recommended by a brother-sister team...accented by two blasts on the air horn.
Lauren Taylor is now 18, and she is preparing to go to college and become a lawyer, having watched her father, an attorney in Greenville, “set the hook” to win workers’ compensation cases for his clients.
The viewing audience was relieved when an attorney in Washington, revealed that his young grandson, Earl, who fell down a flight of outdoor wooden steps bounced rather than broke.
Earl continues to star in commercials for the law firm. The boy is destined to take the wheel of granddad’s bright red Farmall 100 tractor. The farm vehicle has become the law practice’s symbol to represent the “hard work” it pledges to perform on behalf of its clients.
As a youth, the attorney recalls spending “many days walking behind the tractor priming tobacco.”
The circa 1958 tractor was “painstakingly restored” by Stan Hudson of Chocowinity, and it has been anchoring the law firm’s TV advertising campaign since 2000.
Stan Hudson is one of the leaders of the Eastern Antique Power Association, which hosts the annual Jimmy R. Hudson Memorial Show, an old-timey antique tractor show named in honor of his late father. The site on Hudson family land is off Bear Creek Road between Chocowinity and Grimesland.
The two-day event is “not just about tractors,” Hudson said. “It gives the younger generations a glimpse into rural lifestyles long before electricity and indoor plumbing became commonplace in eastern North Carolina. The club was formed, in part, so young people can learn more about the past...and how we used to do things the old-fashioned way.”
Live music is one of the popular attractions at the show each year, and the 2021 planning committee might want to reach out to Larry Rothman of Tecumseh, Mich., and his Pickin’ Roots country band.
One of the group’s most successful recordings was its 2016 release of “Grandad’s Farmall.” It’s a peppy little number; that song goes like this:
I asked my Grandad a question:
How come your tractor ain’t green?
And this is what my Grandad said to me:
Some farm some, but I Farmall.
She may not run like a dear,
But she’s tougher than ‘em all...
She’s big, red and tall.
Some farm some, but I Farmall.
Imagine Earl singing along in a few years.
Tractor trash talk of “red v. green” is a lot like lawyering. “If it ain’t red, leave it in the shed.” “Tractors are like watermelons; you keep the red and throw out the green.” “Crops are green; tractors are red.”
On cross-examination, “a Deere person explains the reason Farmall tractors are red is so they can hide from the Deeres next to the big red barn.” “Farmall’s are red so farmers can easily find them in the field when they break down.” “Farmer born, farmer bred, my tractor will never be red.”
Order in the court.
