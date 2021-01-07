DKG meets at history museum for women’s suffrage special exhibition

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Gamma Zeta chapter of the women educators’ honor society Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) met at the History Museum of Carteret County in Morehead City Dec. 10 with a focus on the fight for women’s rights.
The local chapter of the League of Women Voters (LWV), in partnership with the Carteret County Historical Society, introduced the Women’s History exhibits at the History Museum, which includes the DKG establishment in Carteret County in 1976.
Steve Anderson, director of the museum, greeted members and explained the museum’s role in creating the exhibits. DKG and LWV member Lucy Bond spoke about activities the local league organized during the past year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote in 1920.
Jane Burbella, museum volunteer and retired librarian, reviewed the Women’s History timeline (early 1700s through 2020) that she helped organize to depict women’s struggles and accomplishments, including the Suffrage Movement.
The timeline’s key, developed by Ms. Burbella, helps to locate women’s efforts in areas such as education, arts and sciences, the military, entertainment, engineering and politics. DKG members also viewed a 1920s dress with accessories set against a photograph of downtown Morehead City from the same era. Other exhibits include an African American Hat display created by Phyllis Parker, portraits of influential women of Carteret County, Rodney Kemp’s interview with African American female leaders, and artistic and literary work created by local schools depicting famous women who made contributions to society.
The museum is open from Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The women’s timeline and several displays will continue to be available for viewing through the spring of this year. The meeting facilities are ideal for social distancing.
The Dec. 10 meeting continued under the direction of Gamma Zeta Chapter President Bonnie Ferneau.
DKG voted to include two new key women educators: Bridges School teacher Jenny Combs who has a Master’s in Education from Concordia Portland and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and Carteret Community College President Dr. Tracy Mancini who has a PhD in Education from Wingate University, a Master of Arts from the University of Florida and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary.
Gamma Zeta, the Carteret County Delta Kappa Gamma chapter, forms a voice for education and teachers. Its mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Gamma Zeta has been honored with a NC DKG Chapter Superior rating, the NC DKG Website Excellence Award, the NC DKG Golden Key Award and the International DKG Art Gallery Induction.
The newest initiative is the Buzzing BEE Beginning Teacher Program, Beginning Teachers Excelling. This program benefits new and beginning teachers paired with DKG members for support and encouragement.
Gamma Zeta also provides grants for local teachers or assistants seeking higher learning. Apply for one of these $500 grants at sites.google.com/site/deltakappagammazeta/awards-and-recognitions.
Any key woman educator who would like to know if they are eligible to join, contact Bonnie Ferneau at 252-247-7435, bonnievista@aol.com, or Jeffrie Holloway at 252-304-8401, ann.holloway8401@icloud.com.
