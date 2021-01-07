DKG meets at history museum for women’s suffrage special exhibition

Presenters for the Carteret County Gamma Zeta chapter of the women educators’ honor society Delta Kappa Gamma, who met at the History Museum of Carteret County in Morehead City, are left to right: bottom row, Bonnie Ferneau, Jeffrie Holloway, Barbara Hill, Jasa Ellis, Tracy Mancini, Abi Mason, Cathy Tomon, Julia Thorn; top row, Lucy Bond, Steve Anderson, Jane Burbella, Martha Edwards, Susan Merrell, Debra Stinson, June Vann, Claudia Beamon, Jeannie Potter and June Merrill. (Contributed graphic)