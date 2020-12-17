Cub Scout Pack 130 hits the trail

Cub Scout Pack 130 out of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City ventured across the Elliott Coues Nature Trail at Fort Macon State Park for a 3.5-mile hike Dec. 5. Pictured from left is Noah Kirby, Sam Guthrie, Webelos den leader Dr. Jeff McCallum, Elias McCallum and Doland Willis. Anyone interested in joining the group can contact Pack 130 Committee Chairperson Rob Wilson rwilsoniii1@ec.rr.com. (Contributed photo)
