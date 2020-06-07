Memories of four individuals who helped write Cape Lookout and Carteret County history are preserved at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island.
They were pillars of Carteret County’s rich history and the culture of Cape Lookout. Their names are engraved on a dedicatory plaque that designates the Monk Library’s archive room as the “Diamond City Reading Room.”
Those memorialized are: Virginia Davis Pou “Sammy” Doughton; Capt. Josiah William Bailey Jr.; and the husband-wife team of Lester Noel Moore and Sallie Rebecca Guthrie Moore.
Thanks to major gifts to the museum in 2014 from the families of James Horton “Bud” Doughton and Anna DuBose Doughton...and Virginia “Ginger” Doughton Finley. As a result, Sammy Doughton is the most recently inscribed name at the Reading Room.
Sammy, who died in 2014 at age 91, was the mother of Bud and Ginger.
Sammy was a history buff and book author as well as an avid sportswoman who excelled at shooting, tennis, golf, boating and sailing. Her obituary read: “In her younger years, Sammy was the terror of the waterfront, winning numerous sailboat races in what at the time was a male dominated sport.” She loved fishing and boating and would continue to take out her boat well into her 80s.
Capt. Josiah Bailey, who died in 1993 at age 71, was a cousin of Bud Doughton. For many years, Josiah operated the “Diamond City,” a sailboat that ferried visitors from Harkers Island to Cape Lookout and back.
He was a colorful storyteller as well as a serious historian. Josiah was convinced that North Carolina’s “Lost Colony” wasn’t lost at all. It was the people who came looking for it who were lost in the wilderness.
Josiah said when the Ca’e Bankers were asked “how they came to be here and where they’d come from, their answer was, ‘We’ve always been here,’ as if they had been born of the sea.”
“Josiah believed the Native Americans and English explorers became one,” said Karen Willis Amspacher, executive director of the Core Sound Museum.
Two of Josiah’s dearest friends were the Moores. “Those of us who remember Cape Lookout ‘before the park service,’ can attest that Les and Sally G. Moore (as she wrote her name) were always there to greet us when we visited and stayed at the Cape,” Karen said.
Les and Sally lived year-round at Cape Lookout and were ultra-independent. Sally could cook anything and everything. The summer people craved her grilled cheese sandwiches served at the Moores’ little store. Bud Doughton said, “Les could figure out and fix anything.”
However, with the creation of Cape Lookout National Seashore, “progress” would not allow Les and Sally to reside on park property, so their business and life there would have to change. In 1979, they relocated to Morehead City. Sally died in 1985 at age 66, and Les died in 2002 at age 83.
As a tribute to these individuals who lived remarkable lives and touched so many people in all walks of life, the museum is gathering photographs of Sammy, Josiah, Les and Sally, as well as artifacts and memorabilia related to their contributions and achievements, for placement in the Reading Room.
The public is invited to participate in this project. For information about how to contribute, access www.coresound.com.
A great revelation occurred May 1, 2020, as Amspacher discovered that she and Sallie/Sally Moore are blood relatives – technically “fourth cousins once removed.”
Each has an ancestral history that links back to the union of Marmaduke Royal and Martha “Mary” Bell Royal in the 18th century on Core Banks.
