Girl Scout Troop 857 participates in Carteret Big Sweep

BEAUFORT — Girl Scout Troop 857, based in Beaufort, participated in a Carteret Big Sweep at Gallants Channel on Nov. 7.
The troop, currently composed of 2 Daisy Girl Scouts, 4 Brownie Girl Scouts and 1 Junior Girl Scout, were given all of the bags, gloves, and trash grabbers from Carteret Big Sweep.
Khloe Willis, the troop’s Junior Girl Scout, enjoyed cleaning the familiar area where her family launches their boat. Khloe was also “extremely shocked” to find some types of trash, like a huge metal bar!
Nicole McGuinness, co-leader of Troop 857, believes this experience helped her girls understand part of the Girl Scout Law. “Our Girl Scout Law teaches our girls to make the world a better place. Hopefully, our girls will see that even spending 2 hours on a Saturday picking up trash debris can help you leave a place better than you found it.”
For more information on joining Girl Scouts, visit https://www.nccoastalpines.org/.
Carteret Big Sweep is a volunteer based cleanup program that encourages year-round cleanups. In coastal areas, trash escapes to the water and land all year and needs to be picked up before it can cause harm to humans and wildlife. Carteret Big Sweep is always looking for volunteers, young and old, to help keep Carteret County clean and beautiful one cleanup at a time.
Contact Dee Smith for more information at Dee_Edwards-Smith@ncsu.edu.
