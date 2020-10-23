Tickets going fast for New Bern’s Ghostwalk

NEW BERN — The New Bern Historical Society’s Ghostwalk is known for bringing back historic characters from New Bern’s past.
Yes, the New Bern Historical Society knows where all the skeletons in New Bern are buried. This year, they have made adaptations to keep folks safe in these COVID times, and they are finding tickets moving fast. The 30th Annual Ghostwalk, Tales from the Underground, runs Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 22-24.
The challenges and restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic have brought major changes in the structure of this year’s event. An all-outdoor LIVE Ghostwalk will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery on Queen Street each day from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets will be good for one evening with those attending picking an arrival time, either early or later in the evening. The 13 ghost sites will be arrayed along three separate loops in Cedar Grove Cemetery, each with a separate entrance and exit. Small groups will be led through the two-hour walking tour by ghostly guides.
“At this point, more than half the available LIVE Ghostwalk reservations are spoken for,” noted Executive Director Mickey Miller in a release Friday. “We are finding that the later time slots, especially on Saturday, are filling fast. We can, however, accommodate as many as would like, to see the VIRTUAL Ghostwalk.”
This year brings the exciting premier of VIRTUAL Ghostwalk, which patrons will be able to enjoy in the comfort and safety of their homes. Beginning Thursday, they will be able to watch the professionally produced video, including all 13 intriguing historical characters on the computer, tablet or phone.
“We have worked hard to make these changes to keep the community and volunteers safe while still taking the opportunity to share some of the wonderful stories of New Bern,” Miller continues.
Safety will indeed be paramount at the cemetery. All Ghostwalk attendees will be required to wear a mask and practice safe distancing. Other safety measures include paperless ticketing and smaller groups. Three cemetery loops with separate entrances will reduce lines and waiting.
This year’s event will not include dinners at historic churches. Folks are encouraged to partake of Mumfeast at downtown restaurants before or after enjoying Ghostwalk.
Tickets for both LIVE and VIRTUAL Ghostwalk are now available. LIVE Ghostwalk tickets are $18 for adults and include a complementary link to watch the VIRTUAL show. There are discounts for active duty military and students. Tickets for the VIRTUAL Ghostwalk show alone are just $8. Details can be found at www.GhostwalkNewBern.com or by calling the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558.
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.
For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go online at www.NewBernHistorical.org or visit www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
