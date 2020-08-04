MOREHEAD CITY — A new show, Courage, opens at Carolina Artist Gallery.
Art created by local artists is focused on the many aspects of courage, past and present.
The gallery is now open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All entries are also displayed on www.CarolinaArtistGallery.com.
Director Marie Smith, announced the following prize winners: first-prize winner was a photograph by Karen Mault; second prize, an assemblage by Lorrain McElroy; Third prize, David Slyck; honorable mention, Scot and Angel Jablonski for their stained glass piece. The judge for the show was Mr. Jody Stouffer, Croatan High School Visual Arts Educator.
The show continues until Sept. 5. The gallery is located at 814 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
