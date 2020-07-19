Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament awards $3,600 scholarship

EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament announced Tuesday it awarded one of two planned $3,000 college scholarships for 2020 to Bailey Inga, a graduated senior from Swansboro High School.
Ms. Inga will attend Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., where she plans to major in marine biology and environmental science.
Dr. Ron Dimock, chairperson of the Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament Scholarship Committee, presented a check for $3,000 to Ms. Inga at the Emerald Isle administration building on Highway 58.
Another scholarship will be announced soon to a graduate of Croatan High School in Ocean.
Applicants for what are expected to be annual scholarships from the tournament must have been accepted into an accredited two-year community or technical college or a four-year college or university in which they plan to major in marine biology, ecology, oceanography, fisheries biology, geology, environmental science, climate change, marine policy, ocean engineering/ship-building/maintenance or the chemistry or physics of the ocean.
The scholarships are awarded based on academic achievements and an essay.
The Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament is a nonprofit organization that promotes the responsible use of marine resources through education and sponsorship of community events, as well as supporting the development of the next generation of ocean stewards through scholarships for post-secondary education, the press release adds.
The tournament premiered last year and is set for Saturday, Sept. 19 based at the Emerald Isle boating access area near mile marker 18, adjacent to Chapel by the Sea off Highway 58.
Last year, the tournament offered cash prizes in a number of categories, including king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, kayak fishing for Spanish mackerel, bluefish and speckled trout and surf fishing for those same species. Entry fees and sponsorships generate the money for the scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.