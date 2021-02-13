Sisterhood gives $800 scholarships to Carteret Community College students

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Pine Knoll Shores Chapter CY of the Philanthropic Educational Organization sisterhood presented three $800 scholarships to students at Carteret Community College on Feb. 8.
Those students are: Jenmekia Gay, who is pursuing a career in welding; Teresa Terrell, who is pursuing a degree in business administration and will complete her 2-year degree in 2022; and Ashley Hutson, who is pursuing a degree in business administration and will attend Western Carolina in the fall.
The scholarships were given based on academics, community and future success and are open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the US or Canada. A student must be recommended by a PEO chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.