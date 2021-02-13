Sisterhood gives $800 scholarships to Carteret Community College students

Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter CY gives three scholarships to students at Carteret Community College. Recipients and presenters of the PEO scholarships are, left to right, Teresa Terrell, student; Debbie Laughinghouse, PEO member; Ruth Ann Edwards, PEO member, Jenmekia Gay, student; Shari Malone, president of PEO Chapter CY president; and Ashley Hutson, student. (Contributed photo)