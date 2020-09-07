MOREHEAD CITY — Caroline’s Collectables, which supports the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, is having a 50% off fall clothing sale through Saturday, Sept. 12.
Proceeds benefit the CCCVP safe house. The store, located at 3716 Arendell St. in Morehead City, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
You can also support CCDVP with contributions to its annual fundraiser online at carteretdomesticviolence.com.
