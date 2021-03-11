BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Historical Association is seeking those who want to make a difference by becoming volunteers.
The BHA Volunteer Training Program will be held on two dates to choose from, the first on Wednesday, March 24 and the second on Thursday, April 29, with both lasting from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Beaufort Historic Site. With over 20 volunteer opportunities ranging from working in the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery to narrating historic tours, there is a spot for everyone.
Attendees will get a glimpse of what it is like to volunteer at the BHS. They will have an opportunity to tour the historic buildings and more. During the provided lunch break, prospective volunteers will have a chance to meet the staff, hear about volunteer positions and get to ask questions.
Volunteers are at the heart of the BHA. Without them, many events and tours would not be possible. From Kindergarten Thanksgiving to driving the double-decker bus, a variety of volunteers devote their time and unique skills to entertain and educate visitors.
New additions to the volunteer family are always welcome. Volunteers are needed to give tours, work in the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery, answer phones, and help plan and execute the many events throughout the year.
“Whether it is occasional or on a regular basis, we would love to have any and all interested volunteers,” Volunteer Coordinator Denise Finley said. “Volunteer positions, as well as internships for high school and college students, are also offered. It’s a great way to meet new friends that you’ll have for a lifetime.”
For more information or to reserve a spot for one of the trainings, call 252-728-5225, email bhaeducation@outlook.com or stop by the Welcome Center located at 130 Turner Street. For a full list of volunteer descriptions, visit www.beauforthistoricsite.org/volunteer/.
