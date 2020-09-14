MOREHEAD CITY — Since 1999, those who attended Morehead City High School have joined together annually for an all-class reunion held at the Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant. Classes included are 1940 until the school closed in 1967.
The one exception was 2018 when Hurricane Florence hit this area and forced a cancellation for that year.
The 20th reunion was originally scheduled for Sept. 30 and was to be held as always at the Sanitary Restaurant, but due to COVID19 restrictions, this year’s reunion is postponed until 2021.
The Morehead City High School reunion is generally scheduled for the Wednesday preceding the Seafood Festival which is held the first full weekend in October. This reunion serves as a time for old high school friends and classmates to reunite and reminisce. The 2021 reunion is planned to be held at the Sanitary Restaurant and hosted by the class of 1962.
Contacts for that class are Gene Ebron, 252-728-7873, ggebron@coastalnet.com and Eleanor Conner Buckingham, 252-646-4060, Ebuckingham@ec.rr.com.
