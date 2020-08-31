CARTERET COUNTY — Cody Eure, 13, of Morehead City, has earned the Scouts BSA highest rank of Eagle Scout. According to Scouts BSA, Eure is one of only approximately six percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank.
Cody is a member of Troop 130 based out of the First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. He will be recognized in a Court of Honor ceremony later this year.
To earn the Eagle Scout rank, each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community-related service project. Cody has exceeded expectations by earning 29 merit badges, while simultaneously earning an eagle palm. For his Eagle Scout Project, Cody led a group of his peers to assist in the construction of an extension to the Broad Street Clinic, a site that provides medical care for people and families in need. Cody organized and directed the efforts of over a dozen scouts in painting the patient rooms and the lobby. A particularly interesting part of the project was that the participants, during the workdays, were able to complete the requirements for the Painting Merit Badge while working to improve their community.
“I am especially impressed with how serious Cody takes his Scouting”, said Ray Mroch, Scoutmaster for Troop 130. This may have something to do with the Eure’s legacy with Troop 130: All of the Eure’s have been involved in Troop 130 for three generations, with 6 Eagle Scouts, and his grandfather Dr. Darden Eure serving for an impressive tenure as scoutmaster.
Cody is the son of Jason and Kate Eure. Cody’s father serves as General Manager of Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant in Morehead City and his mother teaches first grade at W. J. Gurganus Elementary School. Cody has begun his eighth-grade year at Morehead City Middle School.
