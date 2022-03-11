NEW BERN — Due to expected wet weather, the New Bern Historical Society’s ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Yard Sale will be Sunday instead of Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The sale will offer a curated array of carefully selected antiques, furniture, collectibles and art. These special pieces will be displayed at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, an open-air facility, at 300 Battlefield Trail at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision.
This sale will have six departments – antiques, art, collectibles, furniture, jewelry and tools/outdoors. This is the 33rd year for this well-known fundraiser for the Historical Society. All items purchased must be picked up by 4 p.m. on the sale day; payment is by cash or checks only.
New Bern Historical Society executive director Mickey Miller said, “We have collected some very special items from our generous donors. We encourage you to come and take advantage of the great values on gently-used, upscale pieces. In the process, you’ll be helping our non-profit organization.”
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad St. in New Bern.
For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
