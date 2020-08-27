Gaylon Pope & SweetWater’s annual Christmas Show relocates for 2020

MOREHEAD CITY — The show must go on.
This year’s very popular Christmas Show by “Gaylon Pope & SweetWater” will move to a different location.
Due to COVID restrictions at Joslyn Hall on the Carteret Community College campus, the group will have to do its annual Christmas show at South Banks Community Church (located at Highway 70 west across from the Chevrolet dealership). The show date is set for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
Gaylon & SweetWater always begin their 38-day Christmas show tour here in Morehead City, and due to popular demand, are very delighted to bring it back for a 10th consecutive year.
Gaylon Pope said there will be one or two “BIG surprises” to the show this year and a couple of Christmas characters that you do not want to miss! But not to worry, there will still be some of your all-time favorites as well. Organizers are very excited about “all of our fans coming out again this year to help us celebrate with this holiday extravaganza that will celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
Social distancing and wearing masks will be required if necessary, or they may be optional.
The group’s schedule has been challenging this year. Like most touring entertainers, work has been very limited. “Gaylon & SweetWater” are no exception. Mr. Pope said that over 70 percent of their income was shut off after they completed a show on March 14.
Thanks go out to Pastor Dennis Evans and the gracious folks of South Banks Community Church for hosting this annual show visit to Morehead City. Because of their generosity, “the Christmas show will go on!”
This year’s Christmas show will be a one-show, one-night event. Tickets go on sale Sept. 4 and can be purchased at The Kountry Kitchen located in the Brandywine Shopping Center located on Highway 70 west (across from the Chevrolet dealership) or by calling 919-915-1422.
Ticket prices are: $20 for adults in advance and $15 for children 12 and under in advance. Patrons are encouraged to get their tickets early, as this show typically a sellout way in advance. Tickets will be available at the door only upon availability and will cost $3 more. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable to any other show or date.
Show time will be 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6. Seating is first-come, first-served, and you must have a ticket to enter.
For more information about “Gaylon & SweetWater,” visit gaylonpopeandsweetwater.com or call 919-915-1422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.