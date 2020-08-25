CARTERET COUNTY — Scouts North Carolina - Coastal Pines and Girl Scouts of the USA kicked off a countdown to the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season with the announcement of a new cookie in central and eastern North Carolina and other select areas: Toast-Yay!TM, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite.
wAmid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, Girl Scouts created moments of joy by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using the cookie earnings to support their communities. When Girl Scout Cookie season returns, Toast-Yay! will give consumers a new way to celebrate joy, alongside other favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®. And though social distancing measures may keep families and friends apart, cookie customers will be able to share joy and stay connected this season through a giftbox option that ships directly to others via the Smart Cookie online platform.
Consumers will also delight in knowing that their cookie purchase is an investment in girl leadership in their own community. With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, people skills, and decision making—which are imperative for any leadership role. And girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects, while GS-NCCP depends on the funds to deliver life-changing Girl Scout programming to 26,000 girls in central and eastern North Carolina.
As the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread during the 2020 cookie season, many girl entrepreneurs quickly changed their emphasis to virtual sales as they experienced the same challenges as other businesses. GSUSA also offered a new national online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, that enabled customers to safely order cookies for home delivery or to donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes. Thanks to their customers, Girl Scouts donated millions of cookie packages nationally last season. In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts in central and eastern North Carolina will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision). Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority.
GS-NCCP kicks off cookie season on January 16, 2021 in central and eastern North Carolina. For more information on Girl Scout Cookies, please visit nccoastalpines.org.
We’re Girl Scouts of the USA
We’re 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)TM to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.
About Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines
Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines is the largest girl-led leadership development program in central and eastern North Carolina, reaching over 26,000 girls and 9,000 adult volunteers across 41 central and eastern North Carolina counties. Girl Scouts helps develop leaders of tomorrow by empowering girls to take on bold challenges, discover their passions and strengths, and explore programming like STEM, entrepreneurship, environmental leadership, take-action projects, and global citizenship. Today’s Girl Scouts learn to lead with courage, confidence, and character to make their communities and the world a better place. The council’s administrative headquarters is located in Raleigh, with additional program and service centers located in Goldsboro, Fayetteville, and Wilmington. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.nccoastalpines.org or call (800) 284-4475.
