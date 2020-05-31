Missing your sports? Here’s a story dredged up from deep within the vault of sports’ “ecstasy and agony.” You aren’t likely to see anything about baseball player Billy Sunday on “The Sports Writers” television show on ESPN. He goes way-way back.
Billy Sunday was born in Ames, Iowa, in 1862, but never got to meet his father. William Sunday went off to fight in the Civil War. He caught pneumonia in a Union army camp and died about a month after Billy was born.
An article by Wendy Knickerbocker of the Society for American Baseball Research noted that Billy Sunday was a dual-sport star growing up, excelling in track and baseball.
He was discovered as a teenager on a local baseball diamond in Marshalltown, Iowa, by Adrian “Cap” Anson, player-manager of the Chicago White Stockings of the National League. (Anson is enshrined in Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame.) Anson signed Sunday in 1893 as a reserve outfielder.
As a rookie, “Sunday was an instant fan favorite,” Knickerbocker wrote. “The crowds enjoyed watching him sprint after fly balls in the outfield, but they cheered even louder for his daring steals and legged-out hits.”
Sunday played eight seasons in the big leagues, from 1883-90. His career batting average was a fair-to-middling .248.
Author William Ellis said Sunday was “the speediest base runner and most daring base stealer of the entire baseball fraternity.”
Thom Karmik of Baseball History Daily reported that baseball’s Jake “Eagle Eye” Beckley once told the press in 1915: “You can have your Ty Cobb (one of the best baseball players of all time)...I’ll take Billy Sunday for my ball club right now, and I said the same thing back in the nineties.”
Beckley and Cobb are also Hall of Famers ... and Sunday could have been, had he played longer.
(Sunday was the first player ever to circle the bases in 14 seconds, and the modern-day record speed for an inside-the-park-home run is 13.85 seconds.)
People only “thought” Billy Sunday left the game in 1891. Beckley said in his 1915 interview: “Billy’s running and sliding every day in that pulpit, just as he did back in the old days.” Amen, brother.
Billy Sunday chose a life of Christian service in 1891, and he emerged as “the Baseball Evangelist,” Knickerbocker wrote. “In the days before radio, Billy Sunday was the most successful evangelist America had ever known.”
Sunday’s religious career blossomed in 1893 when John Wilbur Chapman, a popular Presbyterian evangelist, selected fellow Presbyterian Billy Sunday to assist with a series of revivals throughout the Midwest.
Later, when Chapman accepted a pastorate in Philadelphia, Sunday went out on his own in 1896. He had only one sermon at the time, so it was important he move about from place to place.
Sunday directed many of his messages to men. He once said: “Many think a Christian has to be a sort of dish-rag...wishy-washy, sissified sort of a galoot who lets everybody make a doormat out of him.”
“Let me tell you, the manliest man is the man who will acknowledge Jesus Christ.”
“I don’t use much highfalutin language. I learned a long time ago to put the cookies and jam on the lowest shelf,” Sunday said.
“Going to church doesn’t make you a Christian any more than going to a garage makes you an automobile.”
Billy Sunday wrote more sermons...and made about 20,000 presentations before he died in 1935 at age 72.
Sunday had an influence on Mordecai Ham, a Baptist evangelist. Ham, in turn, had an influence on a young man who identified himself at a 1934 church meeting in Charlotte, N.C., as Billy Frank Graham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.