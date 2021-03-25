UNC Institute of Marine Sciences to host virtual oyster happy hour Friday

MOREHEAD CITY — An online oyster happy hour benefitting the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets are on sale now, with two pricing options for anyone interested in attending. The $100 ticket includes 18 locally grown oysters, a bottle of accompanying wine, a ticket for oyster-themed drawing prizes and an exclusive-access link to the Zoom online happy hour.
For those who wish to supply their own oysters and drink, the $50 ticket option provides access to the Zoom event, as well as a ticket for a drawing prize.
The oysters and wine will be available for pickup at Blue Ocean Market in Morehead City from 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. In addition, a list of common kitchen items and basic ingredients needed to prepare the oysters will be sent prior to the event.
The event will feature demonstrations from local chefs on how to prepare two oyster appetizers, as well as a discussion on different types of oysters and how to select the best kind. Other guests will include local artists, musicians and students and faculty at UNC IMS.
To learn more about the event or purchase tickets, visit give.unc.edu/events/ims/oyster-rific.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.