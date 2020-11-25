Mattie King Davis Art Gallery welcomes trio of artists

BEAUFORT — The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery is excited to welcome artists Lisa Tuchek, Mandy Johnson and Jimmy Craig Womble for an art show on Friday, Dec. 4 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 130 Turner St. in Beaufort.
The event is free and will follow federal, state, and local guidance regarding COVID-19 during the time of the show.
Tuchek is a North Carolina native and founder of the Beaufort Holiday Art Walk. Her artwork is well known in Beaufort, as well as throughout the state. In 2011, Tuchek started the Beaufort Holiday Art Walk, which is typically held every December and is a way for local artists to join together and display their work in various shops and dining locations throughout town. Unfortunately, there will be no Art Walk, but this show will be a great way to honor these talented artists.
Before Tuchek found her home in Beaufort, she spent 12 years in Nashville, Tenn. Though she never received a formal degree in art, she spent her time in Nashville studying with various artists in order to grow her artistic abilities and excel in the artist community. For some time, she also owned her own art gallery where she taught art to budding artists. Tuchek describes her work as, “fun, colorful and a unique style,” as well as demonstrating it through her use of shapes, strokes and choice of vivid acrylic paint.
Mandy Johnson is no stranger to the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery. She, as well as Tuchek and Womble, have had work in the gallery. In 2012, her show nearly sold out on the opening night. Johnson is well known for her use of negative space, a strong sense of design and figure ground relationships.
Johnson’s love of art started from a young age. As a child, she was enthralled with creating pieces featuring colorful peaches. She also featured animals that resided on her family farm in Scotland Neck. Her passion for art continued to follow her to college at Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Fla. After some time, she took a 20-year break from creating to focus on higher education, teaching middle school art and raising her daughter. In 1998, she returned back to the easel and has been creating ever since.
Womble will be joining his friends, Tuchek and Johnson. While this will be Womble’s first official opening with the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery, his work has been featured in the gallery, and he has held shows with both artists for the Beaufort Art Walk in the past.
Womble is an oil painter who resides on the beautiful Crystal Coast. Many of his pieces feature what he says are often overlooked by many as “without value, old and or run down.” You can find rusty cars and boats, as well as abandoned farms, homes and coastal scenes as the focus of his pieces.
He says the reason for picking these subjects is because “they tell a story of the South that I could never put into words. The rust and decay is a physical reminder of the passage of time and speaks of those who have struggled to make a life in this part of the country.”
The public is invited to welcome these three featured artists in December and January at the gallery.
For more information about the gallery or the artists, call 252-728-5225, visit beauforthistoricsite.org, or stop by the gallery at 130 Turner St. Masks are required for entry and an allotted amount of people will be allowed in the gallery at a time.
