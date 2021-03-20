National Park Service hosts student art exhibit at area visitor centers

HARKERS ISLAND — Visitors to Cape Lookout National Seashore will have an opportunity to see student art on display, courtesy of the International Fiber Collaborative.
The National Park Service announced recently that staff at Cape Lookout, in partnership with the collaborative, would host the fourth annual student art exhibition Connect with the Rhythms of Nature on the Southern Outer Banks.
The art show will be on display for the public’s enjoyment through Monday, Sept. 5. It features more than 73 compositions in varying media by 350 student artists representing 17 schools from North Carolina and around the U.S.
The main exhibit will be on display at the Harkers Island Visitor Center at 1800 Island Road. A satellite exhibition of the art will also be on display at the Beaufort Visitor Information Center at 701 Front St.
The IFC was founded in 2008 as a nonprofit. It develops and promote community programs that create collaborative opportunities in art and civic engagement that link learning and creativity in the arts to science, math, engineering and the humanities. Public programming has been a catalyst for creativity in health care facilities, libraries, schools, museums and other locations.
For more information on the IFC, checkout its website, ifcprojects.com.
