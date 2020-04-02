DURHAM — The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Organization officials are asking healthy individuals to donate to help patients who are counting on lifesaving blood.
Nearly 6,000 Red Cross blood drives had been canceled across the country as of March 22, resulting in some 200,000 fewer blood donations, according to a release from the American Red Cross.
In order to make up for the losses, officials are asking healthy individuals to schedule appointments to give blood by visiting redcrossblood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As the coronavirus pandemic has grown here in the United States, blood drive cancellations have grown at an alarming rate. Drives have been canceled across the country due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools during the outbreak. More than 80% of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations of this type.
Here in the Eastern Carolina Region, 1,345 blood drives have been canceled. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give.
Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.
The Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to continue to increase, which is causing heightened concern for blood collection organizations and hospitals across the country. This blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer.
“In our experience, the American public comes together to support those in need during times of shortage and that support is needed now more than ever during this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Unfortunately, when people stop donating blood, it forces doctors to make hard choices about patient care, which is why we need those who are healthy and well to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life.”
The Red Cross is committed to blood drive safety
“We know that people want to help, but they may be hesitant to visit a blood drive during this time. We want to assure the public that blood donation is a safe process, and we have put additional precautions in place at our blood drives and donation centers to protect all who come out,” said Mr. Hrouda.
At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees already follow safety protocols like:
• Wearing gloves and changing them out with each donor.
• Routinely wiping down donor-touched areas.
• Using sterile collection sets for every donation.
• Preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.
There is currently no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus, including COVID-19, worldwide.
“Volunteer donors are the unsung heroes for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions. If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give, please schedule an appointment to give now,” added Mr. Hrouda.
To donate blood, individuals should bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification to check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online from a mobile device or computer on the day of donation. To participate, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. It is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
For more information, visit redcross.org or follow the organization on Twitter at @RedCross.
