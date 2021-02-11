CARTERET COUNTY — The Dockside Chat is an opportunity for the community to speak with people in the know on issues of local importance.
Sponsored by the Carteret County Democratic Party, all are welcome to listen, speak and ask.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these chats are currently scheduled as Zoom events. Participants may register at https://cddocksidechats.eventbrite.com.
Dates and time are the third Tuesday of the month through October from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., plus one fifth Tuesday on March 30.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, COVID testing and vaccination will be discussed with Jocelyn R. Farmer, M.D./PhD, and Mary K. Lawrence, M.D.
Farmer is a graduate of Wake Forest University who is currently an attending physician at Massachusetts General Hospital in the Division of Allergy and Immunology. Farmer has spent the past year pursuing clinical research on COVID-19 patients. She will join Lawrence, an endocrinologist of the Carteret Medical Group, to discuss COVID-19, testing, new treatments and vaccines in the U.S. and Carteret County.
Other chats are scheduled on:
- March 16: Topic will be “Our Schools, Our Kids: School during the Pandemic and Beyond.”
- March 30: Topic will be “Our Schools, Our Kids: Keeping Great Teachers and Staff.”
- April 20: Topic will be “Our Schools, Our Kids: Update on School Bond Spending.”
- May 18: Topic will be “The Quality of our Drinking Water.”
- June 15: Topic will be “The Quality of our Coastal Water.”
- Sept. 21: Topic will be “Carteret County Ten Years Out: Route 42, Population and Affordable Housing.”
- Oct. 19: Topic will be “Carteret County Ten Years Out: Parks, Beaches, Weather, Tourism.”
