Scouts making Christmas wreaths

Boy Scout Troop 252 of Carteret County is busy as usual this time of year making Christmas wreaths, as displayed here by Jason Karavan, left, and Ivey Block. Scoutmaster Paul Murphy explains that wreaths are 14 inches and made of live cedar. Donations of $15 per wreath are being sought to help send a scout to camp. Contact any member of the troop or call 252-725-7839. (Contributed photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.