Scouts making Christmas wreaths

Boy Scout Troop 252 of Carteret County is busy as usual this time of year making Christmas wreaths, as displayed here by Jason Karavan, left, and Ivey Block. Scoutmaster Paul Murphy explains that wreaths are 14 inches and made of live cedar. Donations of $15 per wreath are being sought to help send a scout to camp. Contact any member of the troop or call 252-725-7839. (Contributed photo)