HARKERS ISLAND — The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center will honor active-duty military, veterans, health care workers, first responders, teachers and school staffs with an All-American Shrimp Fry Saturday, July 10.
It will be held at the conclusion of July Fourth with music by an ensemble from the U.S. Marine Corps Band. The band will confirm what section will be coming 90 days out. There will also be tributes, speakers and entertainment that will honor active-duty military, local veterans, as well as thank health care workers, first responders, teachers and school staffs who have helped the community weather the “storm of COVID.”
“We hope this weekend after the main holiday weekend will allow more volunteers to participate and everyone to be past the holiday hustle with time to take a break and visit,” noted Karen Willis Amspacher, museum executive director. “With the addition of these honorees, this event will be larger than ever, and we will need more help ... We are ready, or will be ready, with the community’s help. Sponsors, contributors and donations will be gathered to make this a true community effort. If you would like to help, please let us know.”
The museum is already working on this being Core Sound’s “coming out event” after 18 months of storm recovery and 15 months of COVID challenges.
“We are ready to welcome everyone to be part of this important first step back to doing what we do best – cooking, eating and visiting – and honoring the people who have given so much.”
“We will be expanding this event to include speakers, honorees and other details once we know what the COVID restrictions will be at that time – hopefully almost gone.
Much of this event will be held outside with tents being sought and all COVID rules in place.
“Hopefully by then we will all be vaccinated and we can enjoy being together, even if we are 6 feet apart,” Amspacher added. “We can do this!”
The event will begin July 10 at 5 p.m. Tickets will be on sale at the museum “at the end of the road” on Harkers Islands, as well as at 806, the museum’s community outreach location in downtown Morehead City and online. More information will become available closer to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.