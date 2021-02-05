BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Woman’s Club is now accepting grant applications from Carteret County organizations.
Grants should be for local projects up to $1,000. Contact the club for exceptions above this amount.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, March 1 and include the purpose of the project, the dollar amount requested and how the proposed project fits with the mission of the Beaufort Woman’s Club.
Organizations will be notified if their project is selected for funding on or before Thursday, May 20.
For more information and to download a copy of the application, visit http://www. beaufortwomansclub.org/grant-application.
Completed applications can be submitted electronically to beaufort womansclub@gmail.comor mailed to P.O. Box 243 Beaufort, NC 28516. Questions may be addressed to Catherine Elkins 252-515-4799 and/or Lori Jones 919-395-7001.
Beaufort Woman’s Club, Inc. was established in 1921 as a nonprofit organization. The club’s mission is to make a positive difference in the community by supporting preservation, revitalization, education and the economically depressed in Carteret County.
With more than 100 active members, the club is celebrating its centennial year. It raised more than $28,000 in 2019 for groups such as the Beaufort Boys & Girls Club, the Bridge Downeast, Carteret Community College and many others.
