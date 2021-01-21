RALEIGH — Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines (GS-NCCP) kicked off its 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program on Saturday, Jan. 16.
Girl Scouts are selling cookies in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program. Additionally, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is making online cookie ordering available nationwide on Monday, Feb. 1 so consumers who don’t know a Girl Scout can still purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to their homes or donation to local organizations.
GS-NCCP is excited to offer the new Toast-Yay! cookie, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite. Toast-Yay! gives consumers a new way to celebrate moments of joy alongside other favorites, like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites. And though social-distancing measures may keep families and friends apart, cookie customers can share joy and stay connected this season through a gift-box option that ships directly to others via the Digital Cookie platform.
Innovative girl-led sales methods
The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity and the Digital Cookie platform online, which GSUSA launched in 2014.
This year, Girl Scouts can participate in a variety of ways, like in-person cookie booths while following specific safety guidelines, virtual cookie booths on social media and setting up drive-thru locations, to facilitating orders that ship directly to customers’ doors. Girls of all ages are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities and have fun by participating in the Cookie Program. Proceeds from each purchase stay local with the troop and the local council to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.
“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is a long-cherished tradition among Girl Scouts and cookie customers, and it is sure to bring moments of joy during this time of uncertainty,” said Lisa Jones, chief executive officer of GS-NCCP. “We are excited to support our girls as they learn important skills like goal setting and business ethics while earning proceeds for their troop.”
This year, Girl Scouts is also providing new materials as part of their cookie badge program to support girls as they run their cookie business online and via social media, helping them be best equipped to sell during these times.
Online ordering available nationwide Feb. 1
GSUSA is making it possible for all consumers nationwide who do not know a Girl Scout to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for shipment to their door.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or donation to local organizations.
How to safely purchase Girl Scout cookies this season
The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program will take place from Saturday, Jan. 16 to Sunday, March 7.
