Public operations may be on hold at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, but that doesn’t mean its programs have come to a standstill.
The museum has been working on ways to continue to engage the community while its physical location is closed. In addition to its regular posts on Facebook and Instagram, museum staff have been recording and uploading programs and activities online.
“Making educational programming available online will help the museum continue to reach audiences through this difficult time,” Associate Curator Benjamin Wunderly said. “Local residents that may be missing out on our in-house programs won’t have to now.”
Three of its programs — on the wreck of the Caribsea, the history of whaling along Shackleford Banks and a look at Beaufort’s returning dolphins — are uploaded to both the museum’s YouTube channel and its website, ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com, under the new “Museum at Home” navigation tab, which also includes links to the museum’s social media channels; maritime-themed children’s activities; and some branded maritime-themed backgrounds that are compatible with a widely used video conferencing software for folks who want to have a little fun during their meetings (or at least hide a messy home office).
There is also a video demonstration of an activity that families can do at home. In the Cookie Archaeology video, presenter Michelle Crepeau, the museum’s conservator, offers a peek into her role at the museum and then leads the craft where others can try their hand at recovering “artifacts”
“Cookie archaeology is a fun, hands-on activity where you can learn to think like a conservator,” Crepeau explained. “It provides a three-dimensional puzzle to solve and uncover the hidden ‘treasure.’ Much like a conservator they’ll have to choose the right tools for the job and experiment with technique to get the desired results.”
Other videos in production include a virtual tour of individual exhibits and artiFACTS, which showcases a specific item in the museum’s collection.
The museum’s sister sites have also increased their virtual offerings. The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras has added a new “Education” section to its website, graveyardoftheatlantic.com. There you will find content provided for homeschoolers, which includes lessons and activities, as well as outside resources and educational videos. And the N.C. Maritime Museum in Southport has, among other offerings, educational bundles available for purchase that combine grade level appropriate content, activities and surprises from the gift shop. Topics are Pirates, Hurricanes, Blockade Running, the U.S. Coast Guard and more. Each bundle is $15 for the entire package, which includes tax and shipping. Information is available at ncmaritimemuseumsouthport.com.
The goal throughout the maritime museum system, Mr. Wunderly said, is to continue the mission of preserving, protecting and presenting North Carolina’s coastal history while engaging our communities — wherever they might be.
“We have always had a fanbase of museum supporters who live out of town, state or even country, which we have kept in touch with by way of social media,” he said. “Now they can enjoy some of the same learning experiences that were previously on-site only.”
For more information on programs at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com. For information on programs at the other museums in the system, visit ncmaritimemuseums.com.
