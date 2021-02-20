BEAUFORT — Calling all vendors! The Beaufort Historic Site will host its Publick Day Sale on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside on the grounds of the site at 130 Turner St.
Vendor applications are now being accepted and available for download at www.beauforthistoricsite.org or by emailing pr@beauforthistoricsite.org.
Vendor fees are $50 for nonmembers and $35 for members. Those wishing to become a member before signing up may do so at www.beauforthistoricsite.org.
For questions or to gain more information about the Publick Day Sale, call 252-728-5225 or email pr@beauforthistoricsite.org.
